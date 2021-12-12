We are three weeks into the boys' basketball season and four weeks into the girls' basketball season, so naturally, I think it's time to release the first installment of the Effingham Daily News Top-5.
This list highlights the top-five best boys and girls basketball teams in the area, which the sports department will produce for your enjoyment in the Monday edition of the paper.
Here is how this week's list goes:
BOYS
No. 1 - Teutopolis
Record: 6-1
Wins: Rantoul (69-42), Highland (52-44), Mattoon (43-34), Unity (59-51), Paris (50-45), Bloomington Central Catholic (57-51)
Comment: Defense wins, and not many teams play defense quite like the Teutopolis Wooden Shoes, who start at No. 1. Teutopolis allows 42.7 points per game through seven contests. The No. 7-ranked team in Class 2A in the Associated Press' high school polls, the Wooden Shoes are well-deserving of this spot after finishing second at the Saint Anthony Thanksgiving Tournament. Their only blemish so far? A three-point loss in the aforementioned tournament to the No. 3-ranked team in the Class 2A polls, Breese Central.
No. 2 - Newton
Record: 7-1
Wins: Dieterich (76-41), Cumberland (70-37), Casey-Westfield (46-40), Paris (55-48), Altamont (43-40), North Clay (59-52), Flora (51-46)
Comment: Troy Bierman is off to his best start in his four years as head coach of the Newton Eagles. Like Teutopolis, Newton also plays very sound on the defensive end of the court, allowing 44 points per game. One of the biggest surprises in the area, given the program's recent history, Bierman seems to be hitting all the right buttons so far with this group. I am looking for the Eagles to make a lot of noise in their conference and beyond — they are not a team to be taken lightly.
No. 3 - St. Anthony
Record: 5-3
Wins: Rantoul (62-58), North Clay (55-47), Sullivan (71-27), Beecher City-Cowden-Herrick (87-55), St. Elmo-Brownstown (68-42)
Comment: Not many teams are hotter than the Saint Anthony Bulldogs right now. After starting the season on a three-game losing streak, Saint Anthony has bounced back in a big way, winning each of its last five contests. This group is averaging 68.6 points per game during this winning streak.
No. 4 - Altamont
Record: 4-1
Wins: Pana (61-54), Cumberland (41-32), Vandalia (82-45), South Central (47-33)
Comment: Coming in at No. 4 in the rankings are the Altamont Indians, who lost to Newton for their only defeat on the season. Altamont is allowing 41.4 points per game in each of their five games this season, which shouldn't be a surprise to anybody. In the past two seasons, John Niebrugge's teams have given up 49.1 and 49.6 points per contest. Priding themselves on that end of the court is their calling card.
No. 5 - Neoga
Record: 6-2
Wins: Arthur Christian (57-27), Central A&M (61-41), Beecher City-Cowden-Herrick (73-46), Cumberland (57-50), Dieterich (35-33), Sullivan (41-38)
Comment: Andrew Snow's team is off to a great start to the season, winning its last three contests and five of the previous six. Neoga has three scorers that are liable to score 20 each night. Paci McClure has two 20-point games and is averaging 15.6 points per game. Quintin Richards has two 20-point games and is averaging 12.7 points per game, and Dontye Perry also has two 20-point games and is averaging 12.6 points per contest. This team can knock off anyone on any given night and are a team to monitor as the year continues.
GIRLS
No. 1 - Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City
Record: 9-0
Wins: South Central (68-61), Central A&M (43-24), Cumberland (38-31), Macon Meridian (63-36), Red Hill (67-27), Dieterich (43-26), Martinsville (75-12), Shelbyville (58-45), St. Anthony (51-50)
Comment: CHBC is ranked No. 7 among 1A schools in the Associated Press' polls at a perfect 9-0 and has done seemingly everything right this year. Junior Gracie Heckert leads the team in scoring (19.8 points per game), assists (4.3 per game), and steals (4.3 per game), making her a versatile threat on both offense and defense. She is off to a fantastic start to her junior year, but she isn't alone. Senior Lani Morrison averages 14.8 points per game, while junior Madison Wojick also nears double-digits with 8.2 per contest, making for a three-headed monster that can frustrate teams any night.
No. 2 - Teutopolis
Record: 5-2
Wins: Newton (61-19), Salem (71-31), Highland (66-28), Centralia (48-29), St. Joseph-Ogden (48-35)
Comment: Not many programs are like the Teutopolis girls basketball program. Consistently winning is all this team strives to do, and this year is no different. Teutopolis' only two losses are to Carterville, on a neutral floor, and Pana, on the road by one point. Scoring is spread-out with this team, as four different players are at or near 10 points per game. Kaitlyn Schumacher leads the team at 11.1 points per game, while Kaylee Niebrugge averages 9.7 points per game, and Izzy Hardiek and Emily Konkel each average 9.1.
No. 3 - Neoga
Record: 8-2
Wins: Central A&M (42-35), Arthur Christian (50-19), Georgetown Ridge-Farm (55-16), Stewardson-Strasburg-Windsor (49-33), North Clay (51-28), Cumberland (52-42), South Central (60-48), Oblong-Palestine-Hutsonville (52-36)
Comment: Kim Romack's team has won seven out of its last eight games, with the only loss coming to Tri-County, the Associated Press' No. 2-ranked team in Class 2A. Sydney Richards is the team's leading scorer at 18.3 points per game, making for a player to keep your eyes on and a team to monitor as the year progresses.
No. 4 - St. Anthony
Record: 7-3
Wins: Dieterich (51-36), Sandoval (62-27), Robinson (70-38), Okaw Valley (53-35), Stewardson-Strasburg-Windsor (62-23), Altamont (86-70)
Comment: Saint Anthony looks the part despite a one-point loss to the No. 1 team in the rankings. They have a perfect mix of size and scoring, along with one of the most underrated players in the area in senior Grace Karolewicz. Riley Guy and Lucy Fearday pace the team in scoring, and as a whole, Aaron Rios has his team on the right track. Don't be surprised if they move up in the coming weeks.
No. 5 - Effingham
Record: 7-2
Wins: Dieterich (47-32), Newton (62-16), Vandalia (59-20), Flora (38-30), Altamont (56-41), Taylorville (38-34), North Clay (45-27)
Comment: Rounding out the top-five girls' teams is Effingham. The Hearts are 7-2, dropping their last two contests to Mattoon and Mahomet-Seymour — both conference rivals. This team is balanced, defensive-minded, and well-coached. Overall, this group is another one to monitor as the year progresses.
