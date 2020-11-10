The Illinois High School Association board has a meeting scheduled Wednesday and more discussion of basketball is expected. Here is the status of basketball in area school districts.
St. Anthony
Has approved girls and boys basketball. Girls start Nov. 30. Boys start Dec. 1.
Altamont Unit 10
Has approved girls and boys basketball. Girls start Nov. 30. Boys start Dec. 1.
Dieterich Unit 30
The school board meets Thursday, Nov. 12, at 6 p.m. Winter sports participation is on the agenda, however, it is uncertain if action will be taken.
Effingham Unit 40
The school board meets Monday, Nov. 16. and discussion is likely.
Teutopolis Unit 50
The school board meets Monday, Nov. 16. at 6 p.m. and discussion is expected, but it's uncertain whether action will be taken.
Neoga Unit 3
The school board meets Thursday, Nov. 12 at 6:30 p.m. and discussion is expected, but it's uncertain whether action will be taken.
Cowden-Herrick / Beecher City
The Cowden-Herrick school board meets Thursday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. and discussion is expected, and action is possible. The Beecher City school board met Monday but made no decision.
Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg
The Stew-Stras school board meets Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 6:30 p.m. and discussion is expected, but it's uncertain whether action will be taken. The Windsor school board also meets Nov. 18 at 6:30 p.m. and discussion is expected, but it's uncertain whether action will be taken.
Cumberland Unit 77
Athletic committee meeting scheduled Thursday, Nov. 19 at 4 p.m. and discussion is expected. Regular school board meeting scheduled Thursday, Nov. 19 at 6 p.m., and discussion is expected, and action is possible.
Jasper County Community Unit School District 1
School board meeting scheduled for Monday, Nov. 16.
