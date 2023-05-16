EAST PEORIA — The Effingham Daily News area represented well at the IESA State Track Meet.
In Class 7-2A, the St. Anthony girls and Altamont boys won their respective divisions. St. Anthony won with 48 points; Altamont won with 38 points.
Cooper McManaway won the 400 after a time of 56.12 seconds, the 800 after a personal best time of 2:09.14, finished second in the 1600 after a personal best time of 4:57.18 and won the shot put after a throw of 41-foot-1-inch.
Slade Rauch of Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City finished fourth in the 100 after a time of 12.69 seconds.
Rauch also finished fifth in the 200 after a personal best time of 26 seconds.
St. Anthony's Connor Storm finished 13th in the 400 after a time of 1:01.66.
St. Anthony's Camden Bloemer finished 10th in the 800 after a personal best time of 2:25.21 and Stewardson-Strasburg's Ben Hille finished 11th after a personal best time of 2:26.69.
Bloemer also competed in the 1600 and finished eighth after a personal best time of 5:09.20. Charlie Bierman, also of St. Anthony, finished 16th at 5:29.28.
The Stewardson-Strasburg 4x100-meter relay team (Parker Duncan, Brady Wallin, William Eldred and Ben Hille) finished eighth at 54.86 seconds. St. Anthony's 4x100 team (Andrew Wagner, Benjamin McDonald, Brayden Baudier and Curtis Tingley) finished 12th at 55.62 seconds.
St. Anthony's 4x200-meter relay team (Mason Storm, Blake Verdeyen, Michael Fearday and Connor Storm) finished 20th at 1:57.42.
St. Anthony's 4x400-meter relay team (Mason Storm, Verdeyen, Bloemer and Connor Storm) finished fifth at 4:19.70.
Rauch also competed in the discus and finished second after a personal best throw of 119-foot-5-inches. Nate Lurkins finished 15th in the same event at 95-foot-8-inches.
Verdeyen also competed in the high jump and finished tied for seventh at 4-foot-11-inches.
Fearday also competed in the pole vault and finished third at eight feet and Tingley also competed in the long jump and finished 18th after a jump of 15-foot-1-inch.
As for seventh-grade girls participants, St. Anthony's Reese Hoene won the 100-meter dash after a time of 13.15 seconds.
Hoene also won the 200 after a personal best time of 26.54 seconds, the 400 after a time of 59.60 seconds and the long jump after a personal best leap of 16-foot-11.50-inches.
Madelyn Gilmore finished third in the discus after a throw of 74-foot-8-inches.
St. Anthony's Alexa Wagner finished seventh in the 100 after a time of 13.95 seconds.
Mila Zink of Louisville (North Clay) finished 12th in the 400 after a personal best time of 1:06.29.
Stewardson-Strasburg's Edie Wittenberg won the 800 after a time of 2:24.69. St. Anthony's Emeline Wines finished 13th in the same event after a personal best time of 2:39.37.
St. Anthony's Nora Niebrugge finished 17th in the 1600 after a time of 6:10.06.
The St. Anthony 4x100-meter relay team (Ava Bushur, Hannah Phillips, Rachel Emmerich and Wagner) finished 10th at 56.86 seconds.
The St. Anthony 4x200-meter relay team (Claire Kinkelaar, Sylvie Schumacher, Maggie Brent and Tesa Ludwig) finished 11th at 2:03.22 and the Altamont 4x400-meter relay team (Alyssa Ruholl, Becca Swank, Lilly Burrow and Baleigh Starnes) finished fourth at 4:39.65.
Stewardson-Strasburg's Karly Wetherell finished fifth in the shot put at 26-foot-2-inches.
Bushur also competed in the high jump and finished 10th at 4-foot-4-inches.
Stewardson-Strasburg's Ava Harris finished 10th in the long jump after a personal best leap of 14-foot-8-inches and Bushur also competed in the event and finished 13th after a personal best leap of 14-foot-5-inches.
As for Class 8-2A participants, Eli Hiatt of St. Anthony finished 10th in the 400 after a personal best time of 56.34 seconds.
St. Anthony's Isaac Fallert finished second in the 800 after a personal best time of 2:08.96. Griffin Vaughn of Cowden-Herrick also competed in the event and finished 13th after a personal best time of 2:17.91.
St. Anthony's Will Bierman finished ninth in the 1600 after a personal best time of 5:05.33. Vaughn also competed in the event and finished 10th after a personal best time of 5:06, St. Anthony's Graidon Wilhour was 14th at 5:12.30 and Brownstown's Jack Wilhour was 15th at 5:17.57.
Hiatt also competed in the 110-meter hurdles and finished fourth at 16.77 seconds. Cowden-Herrick's Remington Howell also competed in the event and finished sixth at 17.02 seconds.
The Cowden-Herrick 4x100-meter relay team (Howell, Porter Lilly, Rauch and Carter Dilley) finished ninth at 49.46 seconds. Altamont's 4x100-meter relay team (Mason Thompson, Larson Burns, Hayden Bridges and Aiden Rosales) finished 19th at 50.91 seconds.
The St. Anthony 4x200-meter relay team (Hiatt, Keegan Overbeck, Graidon Wilhour and Fallert) finished 18th at 1:46.47.
The St. Anthony 4x400-meter relay team (Hiatt, Will Bierman, Graidon Wilhour and Fallert) finished fifth at 3:53.82. Cowden-Herrick's 4x400-meter relay team (Howell, Hayden Sarver, Lilly and Dilley) also competed in the event and finished 20th at 4:10.30.
Eric Utz of St. Anthony finished eighth in the shot put after a throw of 42 feet. Utz also competed in the discus and finished sixth after a personal best throw of 139-foot-6-inches and Cowden-Herrick's Liam Collins was 22nd in the same event at 104-feet-3-inches.
Altamont's Bridges also competed in the high jump and finished tied for seventh at 5-foot-5-inches. Stewardson-Strasburg's William Vonderheide also competed in the event and finished tied for 12th at 5-foot-3-inches.
Altamont's Kaiden Wolff finished fourth in the pole vault after a jump of nine feet and Dilley finished 11th in the long jump after a personal best leap of 18-foot-4.25-inches.
As for eighth-grade girls participants, St. Anthony's Addie Lauritzen finished 12th in the 200 at 28.22 seconds.
St. Anthony's Aubrey Denning finished eighth in the 400 at 1:04.25, while Stewardson-Strasburg's Kendra Hayes and Mya Friese also competed in the event and finished 10th at 1:04.59 and 12th at 1:05, respectively.
Stewardson-Strasburg's Addie Porter finished seventh in the 800 after a personal best time of 2:33.74. Friese also competed in the event and finished eighth after a personal best time of 2:33.81.
St. Anthony's Nora Trupiano finished ninth in the 1600 after a time of 5:59.01.
Brownstown's 4x100-meter relay team (Chloe Counts-Austin, Ella Morrison, Danika Ramsey and Leslie Felmlee) finished eighth at 55.06 seconds.
The St. Anthony 4x200-meter relay team (Denning, Sophia Emmerich, Emeline Wines and Lauritzen) finished third at 1:54.48, Stewardson-Strasburg's 4x200-meter relay team (Hayes, Colby McCormick, Wittenberg and Friese) finished fifth at 1:56.01 and Altamont's 4x200-meter relay team (Kennedi Schultz, Ada Roberts, Ella Nelson and Ruholl) finished seventh at 1:56.50.
Stewardson-Strasburg's 4x400-meter relay team (Hayes, Sienna Bostedo, Wittenberg and Friese) finished seventh at 4:29.44 and St. Anthony's 4x400-meter relay team (Lauritzen, Brooklyn Phillips, Trupiano and Denning) finished 10th at 4:31.89.
Altamont's Justyce Higgs finished seventh in the discus after a throw of 84-foot-2-inches.
Sophia Emmerich also competed in the high jump and finished 16th after a leap of 4-foot-5-inches.
Trupaino also competed in the pole vault and won after a personal best jump of eight feet, while Denning also competed in that event and finished second after a personal best leap of eight feet and Altamont's Laila Hankins finished fourth after a personal best jump of 7-foot-6-inches.
Felmlee also competed in the long jump and finished seventh after a personal best leap of 15-foot-1-inch and Hayes also competed in that event and finished 13th at 14-foot-7-inches.
