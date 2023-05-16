EAST PEORIA — The Effingham Daily News area represented well at the IESA State Track Meet.
In Class 7-1A, Quincy Fulton of Newton (St. Thomas) won the 100-meter dash at 12.18 seconds and the 200-meter dash after setting a personal record of 24.88 seconds.
Nash Wernsing of Effingham (Sacred Heart) finished sixth in the 400 after a personal best time of 1:01.86.
Mason Platz of Sigel (St. Michael's) finished 16th in the 1600 meter after a time of 5:44.13.
Neoga's Garrett Ballinger won the 110-meter hurdles after a personal best time of 16.34 seconds. Fulton also competed in that event and finished second after a personal best time of 16.36 seconds.
The Newton (St. Thomas) 4x100-meter relay team (Nathan Bierman, Fulton, Beau Bennett and Kaleb Iffert) won at 52.06 seconds.
The Neoga 4x200-meter relay team (Quentin Dilley, Braylon Sparrow, Grady Haarman and Ballinger) finished fourth at 1:53.43. The same quartet also finished fifth in the 4x400-meter relay after a time of 4:25.83. The Effingham (Sacred Heart) 4x400-meter relay team (Freddie Jansen, Wernsing, Ethan Parker and Dom Wielgos) also competed and finished seventh at 4:28.15.
Daegan Mooney of Effingahm (Sacred Heart) finished 11th in the shot put after a throw of 29-foot-6-inches.
Tate Durdel of Sigel (St. Michael's) finished ninth in the discus after a throw of 98-foot-8-inches.
Neoga's Kaleb Will and Haarman, Carter Bartelme of Newton (St. Thomas) and Wielgos competed in that event, as well. Will finished 14th after a throw of 90-foot-6-inches, Haarman was 16th at 88-foot-9-inches, Barthelme was 17th at 86-foot-11-inches and Wielgos was 21st at 70-foot-4-inches.
Ballinger also competed in the high jump and finished second at 5-foot-1-inch and Haarman also competed in the pole vault and won after a personal best leap of 7-foot-9-inches.
As for the seventh-grade girls participants, Bella Ordner of Sigel (St. Michael's) finished eighth in the 100-meter dash after a time of 14.01 seconds.
Ordner also competed in the 400 and the 100-meter hurdles. She finished sixth in the 400 after a time of 1:05.67 and fourth in the hurdles after a time of 18.21 seconds.
Neoga's 4x100-meter relay team (Chloe Frankie, Madelynn Frankie, Lydia Conder and Tracy Hoene) finished seventh at 57.20 seconds. The Newton (St. Thomas) relay team (Emma Schumacher, Mariah McVicar, Brooke Farley and Carlee Finn) also competed and finished 14th at 58.31 seconds.
The Newton (St. Thomas) 4x200-meter relay team (Maleah Miller, Alani Bergbower, Kassie Pitcher and Lauren Gier) also finished fourth in that event after a time of 2:02.56, while the Newton (St. Thomas) 4x800-meter relay team (Miller, Gier, Audrey Beals and Brenly Francis) finished eighth at 4:52.20.
Natalie Ballinger of Sigel (St. Michael's) finished 14th in the shot put at 22-foot-10-inches.
Avery Fitzpatrick of Neoga finished seventh in the discus at 78-foot-8-inches. Kenly Westendorf, also from Neoga, competed in the discus as well and finished 16th at 70-foot-3-inches.
Beals also competed in the high jump and finished tied for sixth at 4-foot-4-inches. Madelynn Frankie was in the same event, as well, and finished ninth at 4-foot-4-inches.
Emma Schumacher also competed in the pole vault and finished second after a personal best leap of seven feet and Gier also competed in the long jump and finished ninth after a personal best leap of 14-foot-2.50-inches.
As for Class 8-1A participants, Bryce Niebrugge of Sigel (St. Michael's) finished 11th in the 200-meter dash after a time of 25.82 seconds.
Alex Mayer of Sigel (St. Michael's) finished 10th in the 400 after a personal best time of 57.78 seconds.
Neoga's Kaden Bryant finished 10th in the 800 after a personal best time of 2:21.09.
Malik Coy, also from Neoga, finished 13th in the 1600 after a time of 5:27.07. Daniel Ramos of Effingham (Sacred Heart) also competed in the event and finished 14th at 5:28.72.
Mayer also competed in the 110-meter hurdles and finished fourth after a personal best time of 16.82 seconds.
The Neoga 4x100-meter relay team (Tate Christner, Bryant, Coy and Ian Caudill) finished 16th at 52.50 seconds.
The Sigel (St. Michael's) 4x200-meter relay team (Brant Niebrugge, Mayer, Isaiah Lee and Bryce Niebrugge) finished second at 1:45.66. Neoga's 4x200 team (Fisher Porter, Brayden Ray, Cayden Hakman and Asher Cardinal) also competed in the event and finished third at 1:45.85.
Neoga's 4x400-meter relay team (Porter, Ray, Cardinal and Hakman) finished ninth in that event at 4:09.09. The Effingham (Sacred Heart) 4x400 team (William Hecht, Will Albert, Jacob Warner and Ramos) also competed in the event and finished 13th at 4:13.01.
Jude Traub of Effingham (Sacred Heart) won the shot put after a personal best throw of 47-foot-6-inches.
Traub also won the discus after a throw of 141 feet.
Hecht also competed in the high jump and finished tied for second after a leap of 5-foot-6-inches. Mayer also partook in the event and finished tied for fifth at 5-foot-5-inches and Warner finished 17th at 4-foot-11-inches.
Bryce Niebrugge also competed in the pole vault and won after a personal best leap of 10-foot-9-inches. Hecht also competed in the event and finished second at 10-foot-9-inches and Brant Niebrugge was third at 10-foot-3-inches.
As for the eighth-grade girls participants, Isabella Keller of Effingham (Sacred Heart) won the 800 after a personal best time of 2:21.60.
Keller also won the 1600 after a personal best time of 5:05.62.
Allie Hermann of Newton (St. Thomas) finished eighth in the 110-meter hurdles after a time of 19.19 seconds.
The Sigel (St. Michael's) 4x100-meter relay team (Kaelyn Ordner, Kaylie Jordan, Ali Kollmann and Cara Hatton) finished fifth at 57.22 seconds. The Newton (St. Thomas) team (Grace Schumacher, Madison Keller, Ava Earnest and Hermann) finished sixth at 57.31 seconds.
Kollmann also competed in the shot put and won after a personal best throw of 32-foot-1-inch.
Grace Schumacher also competed in the discus and finished seventh after a throw of 71 feet.
Malory Henderson of Neoga finished tied for fifth in the high jump after a leap of 4-foot-5-inches.
Ava Miller of Sigel (St. Michael's) finished second in the pole vault after a personal best leap of 7-foot-9-inches and Haley Ochs of Newton (St. Thomas) also competed in the event and finished third at 7-foot-3-inches.
