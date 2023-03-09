EFFINGHAM — Several area boys basketball players earned a spot on the Associated Press All-State teams when they were announced on Wednesday evening.
CLASS 2A
In Class 2A, Teutopolis senior Caleb Siemer earned a spot on the second team after helping lead the Wooden Shoes to a regional, sectional and super-sectional championship.
The 6-foot-6 Siemer joins Taylor Ridge (Rockridge) senior Jase Whiteman, Rockford (Lutheran) senior Walt Hill Jr., Chicago (Phillips) senior Jaheim Savage and Chicago (Perspectives/Leadership) senior JaKeem Cole.
As for the first team, St. Joseph-Ogden senior Ty Pence, Bloomington (Central Catholic) junior Cole Certa, Chicago (Perspectives/Leadership) junior Gianni Cobb, Fairbury (Prairie Central) senior Dylan Bazzell and Princeton senior Grady Thompson made up that unit.
Thirty-one other players also earned an honorable mention nod.
Those players were Columbia senior Dylan Murphy, Vienna junior Owen Treat, Pana senior Devon Peebles, Chicago (DePaul College Prep) junior PJ Chambers, Metropolis (Massac County) junior Isaac Hosman, Petersburg (PORTA) senior Gavin Arthalony, Normal (University) senior Mason Funk, Pontiac junior Riley Weber, Princeton senior Teegan Davis, Spring Valley (Hall) senior Mac Resetich, Rockford (Christian) sophomore Christian Cummings, Carterville senior Caden Hawkins, Gilman (Iriquous West) senior CannonLEonard, Kankakee (Bishop McNamara) senior Jaxson Provost, Eureka junior Tyler Heffren, Chicago (Christ the King) junior Calvin Worsham, Chicago (DePaul College Prep) junior Maurice Thomas, Trenton (Wesclin) senior Grant Fridley, Seneca sophomore Paxton Giertz, Beecher junior Adyn McGinley, Nashville senior Bennett Briles, Lawrenceville junior Bryant Jenkins, Breese (Central) senior Cody Dickshot, Benton sophomore Docker Tedeschi, Williamsville senior Jacob Finley, Pinckneyville junior Karsen Konkel, Robinson senior Cooper Loll, Johnston City senior Connor Mowery, Pleasant Plains senior Zach Powell, Braidwood (Reed-Custer) senior Wes Shats and Momence senior James Stevenson Jr.
Class 1A
In Class 1A, North Clay senior Logan Fleener earned a spot as an honorable mention.
Fleener helped lead the Cardinals to a 20-win season and joined South Central senior Aidan Dodson, Altamont seniors Mason Robinson and Avery Jahraus and Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg senior Austin Wittenberg as local honorable mentions.
Overall, there were 23 players selected.
Joining the local players were South Beloit sophomore Ross Robertson, Dwight senior Wyatt Thompson, Wayne City senior Justin Durham, Decatur (Lutheran) junior Sebastian Hill, Chicago (Marshall) senior Ju'Juan Cozark, Centralia (Christ Our Rock Lutheran) junior Parker Boehne, Chicago (Manley) senior Qi'Andre Washington, Pecatonica senior Korbin Gann, Elgin (Harvest Christian Academy) senior Ben Lothery, Serena senior Camden Figgins, Hinckley-Big Rock sophomore Martin Ledbetter, Lexington senior Alec Thomas, Winchester-Biggsville (West Central) junior Zack Evans, Nokomis senior Elijah Aumann, Grant Park senior John Kveck, Camp Point (Central) junior Nick Moore, Sterling (Newman Central Catholic) junior Lucas Simpson and Jacksonville (Routt) senior Michael Wilson.
As for the first team, Yorkville (Christian) junior David Douglas joined Mounds (Meridian) senior Roderic Gatewood, Augusta (Southeastern) senior Danny Stephens, Cobden senior Tyler Franklin and Bloomington (Cornerstone Christian Academy) senior Jakson Baber.
Lastly, on the second team were Glasford (Illini Bluffs) junior Hank Alvey, Waterloo (Gibault Catholic) senior Kaden Augustine, Scales Mound junior Thomas Hereau, Tuscola junior Jordan Quinn and Fulton junior Baylen Damhoff.
As for Class 3A and 4A, those teams were as followed:
