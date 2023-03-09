Teutopolis Chicago (DePaul College Prep) Boys Basketball

Teutopolis senior Caleb Siemer during a Class 2A state semifinal against Chicago (DePaul College Prep) on Thursday, at the State Farm Center at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in Champaign, Illinois.

 Alex Wallner I Daily News

EFFINGHAM — Several area boys basketball players earned a spot on the Associated Press All-State teams when they were announced on Wednesday evening.

CLASS 2A

In Class 2A, Teutopolis senior Caleb Siemer earned a spot on the second team after helping lead the Wooden Shoes to a regional, sectional and super-sectional championship.

The 6-foot-6 Siemer joins Taylor Ridge (Rockridge) senior Jase Whiteman, Rockford (Lutheran) senior Walt Hill Jr., Chicago (Phillips) senior Jaheim Savage and Chicago (Perspectives/Leadership) senior JaKeem Cole.

As for the first team, St. Joseph-Ogden senior Ty Pence, Bloomington (Central Catholic) junior Cole Certa, Chicago (Perspectives/Leadership) junior Gianni Cobb, Fairbury (Prairie Central) senior Dylan Bazzell and Princeton senior Grady Thompson made up that unit.

Thirty-one other players also earned an honorable mention nod.

Those players were Columbia senior Dylan Murphy, Vienna junior Owen Treat, Pana senior Devon Peebles, Chicago (DePaul College Prep) junior PJ Chambers, Metropolis (Massac County) junior Isaac Hosman, Petersburg (PORTA) senior Gavin Arthalony, Normal (University) senior Mason Funk, Pontiac junior Riley Weber, Princeton senior Teegan Davis, Spring Valley (Hall) senior Mac Resetich, Rockford (Christian) sophomore Christian Cummings, Carterville senior Caden Hawkins, Gilman (Iriquous West) senior CannonLEonard, Kankakee (Bishop McNamara) senior Jaxson Provost, Eureka junior Tyler Heffren, Chicago (Christ the King) junior Calvin Worsham, Chicago (DePaul College Prep) junior Maurice Thomas, Trenton (Wesclin) senior Grant Fridley, Seneca sophomore Paxton Giertz, Beecher junior Adyn McGinley, Nashville senior Bennett Briles, Lawrenceville junior Bryant Jenkins, Breese (Central) senior Cody Dickshot, Benton sophomore Docker Tedeschi, Williamsville senior Jacob Finley, Pinckneyville junior Karsen Konkel, Robinson senior Cooper Loll, Johnston City senior Connor Mowery, Pleasant Plains senior Zach Powell, Braidwood (Reed-Custer) senior Wes Shats and Momence senior James Stevenson Jr.

Class 1A

In Class 1A, North Clay senior Logan Fleener earned a spot as an honorable mention.

Fleener helped lead the Cardinals to a 20-win season and joined South Central senior Aidan Dodson, Altamont seniors Mason Robinson and Avery Jahraus and Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg senior Austin Wittenberg as local honorable mentions.

Overall, there were 23 players selected.

Joining the local players were South Beloit sophomore Ross Robertson, Dwight senior Wyatt Thompson, Wayne City senior Justin Durham, Decatur (Lutheran) junior Sebastian Hill, Chicago (Marshall) senior Ju'Juan Cozark, Centralia (Christ Our Rock Lutheran) junior Parker Boehne, Chicago (Manley) senior Qi'Andre Washington, Pecatonica senior Korbin Gann, Elgin (Harvest Christian Academy) senior Ben Lothery, Serena senior Camden Figgins, Hinckley-Big Rock sophomore Martin Ledbetter, Lexington senior Alec Thomas, Winchester-Biggsville (West Central) junior Zack Evans, Nokomis senior Elijah Aumann, Grant Park senior John Kveck, Camp Point (Central) junior Nick Moore, Sterling (Newman Central Catholic) junior Lucas Simpson and Jacksonville (Routt) senior Michael Wilson.

As for the first team, Yorkville (Christian) junior David Douglas joined Mounds (Meridian) senior Roderic Gatewood, Augusta (Southeastern) senior Danny Stephens, Cobden senior Tyler Franklin and Bloomington (Cornerstone Christian Academy) senior Jakson Baber.

Lastly, on the second team were Glasford (Illini Bluffs) junior Hank Alvey, Waterloo (Gibault Catholic) senior Kaden Augustine, Scales Mound junior Thomas Hereau, Tuscola junior Jordan Quinn and Fulton junior Baylen Damhoff.

As for Class 3A and 4A, those teams were as followed:

CLASS 3A

First Team

Macaleab Rich, East St. Louis (6-7, Sr., G/F)
Deandre Craig, Chicago (Mt. Carmel) (6-1, Sr., G)
Jalen Griffith, Chicago (Simeon) (5-10, Sr., PG)
Ethan Kizer, Metamora (6-6, Sr., G)
Richard Barron, Chicago (St. Ignatius College Prep) (6-5, Sr., G)

Second Team

Andrew Scharnowski, Burlington (Central) (6-9, Sr., F)
Zack Hawkinson, Springfield (Sacred Heart-Griffin) (6-5, Sr., G/F)
Asa Thomas, Lake Forest (6-7, Sr., G)
Cooper Koch, Peoria (Notre Dame) (6-8, Jr., F)
Miles Rubin, Chicago (Simeon) (6-10, Sr., F/C)

Honorable Mention

Jurrell Baldwin, Chicago (Hyde Park); Tyler Mason, Metamora; Wesley Rubin, Chicago (Simeon); Darrion Baker, Country Club Hills (Hillcrest); Jake Hamilton, Springfield (Sacred Heart-Griffin); Artavious Smith, Peoria (Richwoods); Cooper LePage, Crystal Lake (South); Christian Benning, Streator; Samuel Lewis, Chicago (Simeon); Cruz Harlan, Centralia; Troyer Carlson, Maple Park (Kaneland); Anthony "Jabe" Haith, Aurora (Marmion Academy); Lyncoln Koester, Mt. Zion; Bryce Tillery, Country Club Hills (Hillcrest); Larenz Walters, Kankakee; Matas Castillo, Lemont; Rokas Castillo, Lemont; Andre Klaver, Sterling; Navontae Nesbit Jr., Mt. Vernon; Craig "Niko" Newsome, Bloomington; Tyler Swanson, Metamora.

CLASS 4A

First Team

Jeremy Fears Jr., Joliet (West) (6-0, Sr., PG)
Owen Freeman, Moline (6-11, Sr., F)
Darrin "Dai Dai" Ames, Chicago (Kenwood) (6-2, Sr., PG)
Morez Johnson, Chicago (St. Rita) (6-9, Jr., F)
Cameron Christie, Rolling Meadows (6-6, Sr., G)

Second Team

Brock Harding, Moline (6-0, Sr., PG)
Niko Abusara, Lisle (Benet Academy) (6-5, Sr., G)
Ahmad Henderson, Chicago (Brother Rice) (5-9, Sr., G)
Jake Fiegen, Winnetka (New Trier) (6-4, Sr., G)
Ben Oosterbaan, Hinsdale (Central) (6-6, Sr., G)

Honorable Mention

Jordan Pickett, Bellville (East); Jack Stanton, Downers Grove (North); Nokus Indrusaitis, Chicago (St. Rita); James Brown, Chicago (St. Rita); Daniel Johnson, Chicago (Whitney Young); Stefan Cicic, Riverside-Brookfield; Dalen Davis, Chicago (Whitney Young); Brayden Fagbemi, Lisle (Benet Academy); Mekhi Cooper, Bolingbrook; Brady Kunka, Lisle (Benet Academy); Mekhi Lowery, Oswego (East); Niklas Polonowski, LaGrange (Lyons); Ryan Cohen, Northbrook (Glenbrook North); Jeremiah Fears, Joliet (West); Connor May, Palatine; Braylen Meredith, Wheaton (Warrenville South); Jaheem Webber, Normal (Community); Luke Williams, Naperville (North); Koby Wilmoth, O'Fallon.

Contact EDN Sports Editor Alex Wallner at 618-510-9231 or alex.wallner@effinghamdailynews.com.

