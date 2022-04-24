Below is the second installment of the Effingham Daily News' top-five baseball and softball teams in the area.
This list will be available every other Sunday night online and in the Monday edition of the Effingham Daily News.
BASEBALL
No. 1 - St. Anthony Bulldogs
Record: 12-3
Last: No. 2
Analysis: One of the hottest teams in the area did cool down, to some extent, Friday in a National Trail Conference game against Altamont. The Bulldogs lost that one, 6-3, but rebounded with a win 24 hours later against Marshall, 8-3. St. Anthony is the No. 1 team in Class 1A — according to MaxPreps — and will slide to No. 1 in the rankings this time around. The Bulldogs have won 11 of their last 12 baseball games.
No. 2 - North Clay Cardinals
Record: 18-2
Last: No. 1
Analysis: North Clay lost to South Central recently, 3-2, but has since won its last four games, including avenging a loss to the Cougars with a 7-1 win on April 19. North Clay is ranked third in Class 1A — according to MaxPreps.
No. 3 - Newton Eagles
Record: 16-3
Last: No. 3
Analysis: Newton has won 14 of its last 15 games and 12 in a row. The Eagles are flying high right now and are currently ranked 17th in Class 2A — according to MaxPreps.
No. 4 - Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg Hatchets
Record: 14-1
Last: No. 4
Analysis: Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg's only loss this season came by one run, 2-1, to Newton on March 29. The Hatchets — who are ranked No. 8 in Class 1A according to MaxPreps — have won 10 in a row since, with a three-headed monster of hurlers on the mound in Gavan Wernsing, Sam Vonderheide, and Graham Kasey. Watch out for this team down the stretch.
No. 5 - South Central Cougars
Record: 11-5
Last: Unranked
Analysis: The defending Class 1A state champions will enter the rankings for the first time after boasting an 11-5 record through 16 games. South Central is 1-1 against the No. 2 team in the rankings, North Clay, and is ranked No. 9 in Class 1A — according to MaxPreps.
SOFTBALL
No. 1 - St. Anthony Bulldogs
Record: 14-3
Last: No. 1
Analysis: The Bulldogs have won four in a row and five of their last six and look to have figured something out after a 4-3, extra-inning victory over Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg Thursday at Bulldog Field. St. Anthony is ranked 16th in the Illinois Softball Coaches Association Class 2A polls and still hold the top spot with three weeks remaining in the regular season.
No. 2 - Newton Lady Eagles
Record: 16-5
Last: No. 5
Analysis: The hottest softball team in the area moves up three spots in the second installment of the rankings. Newton has won nine games in a row and 11 of 12. They defeated fellow Class 2A foe Teutopolis Friday, 11-1, and seem to be peaking at the right time.
No. 3 - Teutopolis Lady Shoes
Record: 12-3
Last: No. 2
Analysis: Teutopolis has won seven of eight, with its lone loss coming to the No. 2 team in the rankings, Newton. The Lady Shoes' most notable victories came against Tuscola, 13-3, Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg, 10-9, and Mt. Zion, 9-5.
No. 4 - Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg Hatchets
Record: 9-5
Last: No. 3
Analysis: Since the last rankings, WSS has dropped five of six. They are currently ranked 12th in the Illinois Softball Coaches Association polls among Class 1A opponents.
No. 5 - South Central Lady Cougars
Record: 13-6
Last: No. 4
Analysis: South Central is 6-2 since the last rankings, with losses to Teutopolis and Edwards County.
