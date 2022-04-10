Below is the first installment of the Effingham Daily News' top-five baseball and softball teams in the area.
BASEBALL
No. 1 - North Clay Clay City Cardinals
Record: 9-1
Analysis: North Clay Clay City is currently ranked second in the state for all 1A teams, according to Max Preps, and the numbers don't lie. The Cardinals' lone loss came against Benet Academy earlier in the season, 2-1, and since then, all North Clay has done is obliterate every team in their path, scoring 166 runs (nearly 15 per game). The only exceptions are Nashville (North Clay won 5-3) and Pleasant Plains (North Clay won 3-0 with the game stopping in the fourth inning due to inclement weather).
No. 2 - St. Anthony Bulldogs
Record: 8-2
Analysis: St. Anthony has won seven-straight games and is 8-2 on the season. The Bulldogs have scored 10-or-more runs in five of those contests. The only two losses for St. Anthony are to Breese Central - Max Prep's No. 1 team in Class 2A.
No. 3 - Newton Eagles
Record: 8-3
Analysis: Newton's three losses this season are to Fairfield (4-2), Effingham (4-2), and Champaign Central (4-2), but those defeats don't necessarily hurt the Eagles in the initial rankings. In Newton's last four games, the Eagles have outscored their opponents 47-13. Newton also did avenge its first loss of the season by defeating Fairfield on April 2, 18-3, and do own victories over Flora (4-0 on March 15) and Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg (2-1 on March 29).
No. 4 - Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg Hatchets
Record: 9-1
Analysis: Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg is 9-1 on the season and boasts one of the most dominant pitchers in the area. In 18 2/3 innings this season, senior Gavan Wernsing has given up five hits and one earned run while striking out 46 batters and walking five. He is 3-1 on the season and has a 0.49 earned run average.
No. 5 - Teutopolis Wooden Shoes
Record: 6-4
Analysis: Teutopolis' four losses this season have come to Max Prep's No. 3-ranked team in Class 2A, Columbia, 10-8; Max Prep's No. 5-ranked team in Class 2A, St. Joseph-Ogden, 12-2; Flora, and Salem. The Wooden Shoes did receive some good news recently, though, with the return of senior Kayden Althoff, and he delivered in his second start since coming back from his ACL injury. Althoff pitched 6 2/3 innings against Salem and gave up three hits, zero earned runs, and three walks with 12 strikeouts in the aforementioned loss.
SOFTBALL
No. 1 - St. Anthony Bulldogs
Record: 9-2
Analysis: St. Anthony's two losses this season have come to the No. 2 and No. 3-ranked teams in the Illinois Softball Coaches Association's Class 2A rankings. The Bulldogs lost on Opening Day to No. 2-ranked Tolono Unity and then on Saturday to No. 3-ranked Freeburg on the road. St. Anthony only gets better after losses, though. The Bulldogs strung nine-straight wins together until Saturday's loss, highlighted by winning the incredibly tough Rantoul Tournament against fellow 2A and some 3A foes. St. Anthony has a book on Tolono Unity and Freeburg for future reference, as well, which should only bode well for the Bulldogs.
No. 2 - Teutopolis Lady Shoes
Record: 7-2
Analysis: Teutopolis has won six of seven, with the lone loss coming to Casey-Westfield - the Illinois Softball Coaches Association's No. 2-ranked team in Class 1A. The Lady Shoes' signature win is over No. 18-ranked Paris.
No. 3 - Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg Hatchets
Record: 7-0
Analysis: Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg is ranked 15th in the Illinois Softball Coaches Association Class 1A polls. The Hatchets recently defeated Arthur-Lovington Atwood-Hammond 14-12 and have scored 10-or-more runs in five of their seven games this season.
No. 4 - South Central Lady Cougars
Record: 7-4
Analysis: South Central is 7-4 this season, with losses to Casey-Westfield, Vandalia, Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg, and Woodlawn.
No. 5 - Newton Lady Eagles
Record: 7-5
Analysis: Newton is 7-5 this season, with losses to Flora, Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg, Teutopolis, Gillespie, and Casey-Westfield.
