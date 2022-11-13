Mitch Koester is adding another local product to his Kaskaskia College baseball program.
The former Teutopolis Wooden Shoe signed Altamont senior Mason Robinson on Wednesday.
“I chose Kaskaskia because I like the bigger city, even though it’s still a small town feel,” Robinson said. “I like that the campus feels like a really big high school. Coach Koester and I also have a very close play style, and I think we will work well together.”
While at Kaskaskia, Robinson said he would take his general education courses to start.
Before that, though, Robinson still has one more spring season left in an Indians’ uniform and will look to keep his positive momentum after successful spring and fall campaigns in 2022.
Robinson finished the fall season batting .532 with 41 hits, 16 RBIs, and 16 runs. He led the area in batting average and hits.
As for the spring season, Robinson batted .412 with a .500 on-base percentage, a .526 slugging percentage, and a 1.026 on-base-plus-slugging percentage, with 40 hits, nine doubles, one triple, 26 RBIs, and 29 runs in 31 games.
Overall, Robinson’s play makes head coach Alan Whitt eager to see what he can do in his final go-around in the spring of 2023.
“I am looking forward to another season of seeing Mason and his teammates mature and get better,” Whitt said. “For Mason, I can’t wait to see how much better he can get. He is putting in the work this offseason to improve, and I can’t wait to see him on the field and see his progress.”
Robinson added that he hopes his spring season doesn’t end like last year; he said he would like to see his prep career end in Peoria instead.
“I’m looking forward to one last ride with the guys I’ve grown up with and am hoping to make a state tournament with them,” Robinson said.
