Avery Jarhaus needed something to do during his sophomore year at Altamont, while most sports in Illinois were unavailable due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
So, he picked up a golf club.
What he would soon find out, though, was that what he thought was just a hobby would soon be something that gave him a lot of joy.
Jarhaus just completed his senior year on the links for the Indians, ending it in a spot that he’d never been to before — the state tournament.
“State was a great experience,” Jarhaus said. “It was one of my goals coming into the year. I struggled going in, but I fought, battled, and put together a couple of decent rounds — good enough to place around the middle.”
Jarhaus finished the state tournament in a tie for 61st place. He fired an 85 on Friday and an 84 on Saturday.
However, he left knowing that he could have done better.
“Going in, I was hoping to do a little better, but that’s just golf,” Jarhaus said. “You don’t always play your best.”
Overall, Jarhaus finished his senior season with a 39.6 scoring average over 21 rounds.
His best 18-hole finish was at Indian Springs and Quail Creek at the beginning of the season, where he shot 77, while his best 9-hole finish came during a match at Sandoval Golf Club and one at Saint Elmo Country Club, where he shot 33.
Jarhaus’ most memorable round, though, may have come at Effingham Country Club during a Class 1A Sectional, where he played himself into a playoff and had to finish in the top three to advance to the state tournament.
“We didn’t talk much,” said Altamont head coach Jim Strange on what he told Jarhaus during the playoff. “He knows that the biggest thing is to relax; just be yourself. That way, the muscles relax, and you can get a good, smooth swing, and it’s a lot easier to hit what you want to hit.”
Jarhaus finished his sectional round with an 82 to become the third Altamont player since Strange took over to advance to the state tournament. Kevin Hall and Tyler Stonecipher — who both advanced in 2021 — were the others.
“This young man worked on the weakest part of his game every day,” said Strange of Jarhaus. “There wasn’t a day when he wasn’t at the golf course. I’d go out there, and he’d be out there working. He would say, ‘What do I need to do to improve this?’ We’d talk about it, and he’d do it, and his score kept coming down.”
Aside from his scores consistently going lower and lower, though, Jarhaus was also able to set an example.
Strange that the work Jarhaus put in over the year “impressed” the rest of the team.
“I’ve already had a couple of boys say they’ll try and get there next year,” Strange said.
