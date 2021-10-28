ST. ANTHONY V. ALTAMONT
The third time wasn't a charm.
With its season on the line, Altamont didn't make it three-straight losses to St. Anthony. The Lady Indians defeated the Bulldogs in straight sets, winning the first 25-16 and the second 25-20 in a Class 1A regional semifinal at the Enlow Center.
"The mindset was that we always hate losing to St. Anthony," senior Ellie McManaway said. "We didn't play the best last night, but tonight we came to win. We had faced St. Anthony two other times, and our passing killed us. So, last week, we had no games, so we worked on passing the whole week, and I think that helped us win the game tonight."
Starting the night with a bang, Altamont took an early 4-0 lead that soon ballooned to an 11-5 cushion that forced a St. Anthony timeout.
The Lady Indians, who did not trail at one point during the first set, continued to ride that momentum even after the timeout, though, tallying the next three points to take a 14-5 lead before the Bulldogs clawed back within six at 14-8.
St. Anthony, however, wouldn't stop there, as the Bulldogs eventually cut the lead to one, 16-15, that put all of the pressure squarely on the No. 6 seed.
But, as they did so often throughout the night, the Lady Indians managed to bounce back. Altamont only allowed one more point the rest of the way, closing the set on a 9-1 run.
What head coach Mindie McManaway credits her team's success to wasn't just the strong play on the court, though.
"We had a wonderful fan club that got us going," Mindie said. "They were cheering us on, and they had our adrenaline pumping. We have switched a lot of players. Our rotation is never the same. We have a different libero, and she did a great job for us. She got us going with some good passing; some good digs. Ella was on, Ellie's sets were on, and we went from there."
That momentum, however, didn't carry over right away once the second set started.
It was a much different story.
Controlling the entire set — seemingly from the start on — St. Anthony looked to be well on its way to forcing a third. The Bulldogs led 19-13 late in the set, which led to an Altamont timeout.
"We were behind; we weren't passing as well, we weren't playing as a team, we weren't covering," said Mindie on her team's struggles in the set. "So, we pulled them to the side, and I had Coach [J'Amy Jackson] talking to individuals, and I pretty well told them, 'We have to come as a team. We play as a team. We win as a team. We have to have each other's backs.'"
As soon as they broke the huddle, though, a flight flickered on; something started to click, and Altamont reaped the rewards, surging back to take a 22-19 lead after scoring nine-straight points and 12 of the next 13 to keep its season alive.
Overall, the first-year head coach believes this win could be a season-changing victory for her team, who, entering the postseason, weren't playing their best volleyball. The Lady Indians were 1-6 entering the Class 1A Regionals.
"I think that this win changes things. They know that they can do it, and they've played great competition in these big tournaments," Mindie said. "They couldn't get over that hump, and tonight they got over that hump and saw that they could play as a team and how well they could play when they can."
SOUTH CENTRAL V. ST. ELMO (BROWNSTOWN)
Megan Murphree knows that her team prides itself on intensity, and Wednesday, they showed that.
South Central defeated a scrappy St. Elmo (Brownstown) team 25-17, 25-18 in a Class 1A regional semifinal at the Enlow Center at St. Anthony High School.
"For us, our strength is in our momentum and our intensity," Murphree said. "These girls all feed off of it, and they feed off of each other's intensity."
The Lady Cougars took a commanding 6-0 lead to start the first set, riding that aforementioned momentum, but the Eagles battled back, showing its grit.
SEB came to within three points at 10-7 before South Central went on another run that ultimately forced an Eagles timeout.
After the break, both teams traded the next six points before the Lady Cougars wound up having the last laugh, ending the set on a 4-1 run.
Then, in the second set, it was much of the same.
South Central won the set 25-18, but not without a surge from SEB that saw them inch to within four points of the lead.
"St. Elmo is a heck of a team," Murphree said. "Their passes were on fire tonight. We were working hard to get them out of their system, and we couldn't do it very well because they passed so well. Regionals, your season is on the line, so you give it everything they got."
That surge proved to be not enough, though, as the Lady Cougars' hitters were too much for the Eagles to handle.
South Central finished with 26 kills, led by Halle Smith, who had nine. Smith also neared a double-double, with seven digs to go along with one ace and one block.
"She likes to take control of the offense on our team," said Murphree of Smith. "We worked hard yesterday to get everybody involved, and when everybody is involved offensively, then Halle performs even better. So, she was dominant this match and well supported."
As for the rest of the team, Zada Reynolds had four kills, 10 assists, and three digs. Sierra Arnold had five kills, one ace, 12 digs, and one block. Olivia Brauer had one kill, 16 assists, and seven digs. Brooklyn Garret had three kills, two aces, and 11 digs. Brooke Coweger had four kills, two digs, and two blocks, and Emma Runge had two digs.
