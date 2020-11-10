The Altamont Unit 10 Board of Education on Monday night gave the green light to the 2020-21 girls and boys high school basketball seasons, following guidelines established by the Illinois High School Association.
Board members made their decision after a lengthy closed session.
“We’re going to be one of the first schools to say yes we are playing,” said Altamont Community High School Assistant Principal and Athletic Director Peggy Bueker.
Bueker said other school boards in the area are still discussing whether or not they plan to play this season.
She said that so far 500 of the 833 IHSA schools have responded whether or not they wanted to play basketball this year. Bueker said the IHSA is scheduled to meet again on Wednesday to find out what percentage of schools said yes.
Bueker told board members that basketball games must be played within the Illinois Department of Public Health Region 6 and out of region for only conference games according to IHSA guidelines.
Region 6 includes Effingham, Fayette, Jasper, Cumberland, Clay, Shelby, Ford, Dewitt, Piatt, Champaign, Vermillion, Macon, Moultrie, Douglas, Edgar, Coles, Clark, Crawford, Richland, Iroquois and Lawrence counties.
“I trust the judgment of the people on our board,” Bueker said. “Shelly’s background is medical.”
Unit 10 Board President Shelly Kuhns is a clinical nurse specialist advanced practice nurse who owns Gentle Care Consultants, LLC of Effingham.
If games are played, there are some restrictions that will have to be in place.
“IHSA says we can only have 50 (people) in our gym,” Bueker said. “And that includes fans, players, officials, coaches, players and bench personnel. “
“It’s something we are going to need to explore and discuss,” Bueker said.
She said if there is enough room for fans, she would like to see the seats go to the parents of seniors. But details are still being worked out.
“We are going to have to get creative,” Bueker added.
IHSA guidelines state practice may begin Monday, Nov. 16. The IHSA said all regular season games should be complete by Saturday, Feb. 6 reserving Monday, Feb. 8 through Saturday, Feb. 13 for a post-season event.
The first girls basketball game is scheduled to be played in Altamont on Monday, Nov. 30, and boys begin their season on Tuesday, Dec. 1.
