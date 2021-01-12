Three members of the Altamont High School trap shooting team were awarded medals for their fall trap shooting season during an Alatamont Unit 10 board meeting on Monday.
Coach Don Williamson presented a first-place conference medal in the female division to Adrianna Harris, a senior who is graduating. Dalton Stein, a junior, received a second-place conference medal in the male division, and and Ciara Hankins, a junior, received a third-place conference medal in the female division.
Williamson said there were 10 athletes competing in fall competition, five on the high school level and five in grade school.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.