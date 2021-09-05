Altamont 2, Armstrong 0
Altamont took home third place in the tournament after defeating Armstrong for the second time on the day.
The Lady Indians won the first set 29-27 and the second 25-17.
Altamont (5-2) had contributions from Ellie McManaway (six digs, one ace, two blocks, 12 assists, and five kills), Ada Tappendorf (three digs, two aces, and 13 kills), Ella Ruffner (four digs, one ace, and two kills), Laren Walker (three digs), Peyton Osteen (eight digs, two aces, and nine assists), Lanie Tedrick (one dig, two aces, one block, and two kills), Briana Hassebrock (two digs and one kill), Brinna Grunloh (three digs), and Alyvia Wills (two blocks and one kill).
Vandalia 2, Altamont 0
After three straight-set victories in pool play, Altamont met its match in bracket play with Vandalia.
The Vandals won in straight sets to advance to the championship match, while the Lady Indians moved to the third-place match.
Altamont (4-2) had contributions from Ellie McManaway (one dig, one ace, six assists, and four kills), Ada Tappendorf (six digs, one block, and three assists), Ella Ruffner (two digs, two blocks, and five kills), Laren Walker (two digs), Peyton Osteen (one dig and four assists), Lanie Tedrick (two digs and one ace), Briana Hassebrock (one kill), and Alyvia Wills (one kill).
Altamont 2, Cerro Gordo 0
In its final pool play match, Altamont defeated Cerro Gordo in straight-sets 23-21, 21-15.
The Lady Indians had contributions from Ellie McManaway (two digs, one ace, one block, nine assists, and seven kills), Ada Tappendorf (one dig, one block, and four kills), Ella Ruffner (four digs and six kills), Laren Walker (five digs and one ace), Peyton Osteen (one dig, one ace, and nine assists), Lanie Tedrick (two digs), Briana Hassebrock (one dig and two kills), Brinna Grunloh (two digs), and Alyvia Wills (one dig, two assists, and three kills).
Altamont 2, Armstrong 0
Ellie McManaway and Ella Ruffner combined for 12 kills in Altamont's straight-set win over Armstrong in the second game of the day for the Lady Indians.
Altamont (3-1) won the first set 21-18 and the second 21-16.
The Lady Indians had contributions from Ada Tappendorf (two digs, one assist, and four kills), Laren Walker (one kill), Peyton Osteen (one dig and five assists), Lanie Tedrick (one block), Briana Hassebrock (two digs and one kill), and Alyvia Wills (two assists and three kills).
Adding to her six kills, McManaway had five digs, three aces, one block, and nine assists, while Ruffner added one dig to her six kills.
Altamont 2, Heritage 0
Altamont opened up the Altamont Tournament with a straight-set win over Heritage.
The Lady Indians won the first set 21-9 and the second 21-18.
Altamont (2-1) had contributions from Ellie McManaway (three digs, nine assists, and eight kills), Ada Tappendorf (one ace, two blocks, and five kills), Ella Ruffner (five digs and six kills), Laren Walker (two digs and one ace), Peyton Osteen (two digs, one ace, and six assists), Lanie Tedrick (three aces), Brianna Hassebrock (one block and one kill), Brinna Grunloh (one dig), and Alyvia Wills (one kill).
Cumberland 2, Vandalia
Cumberland defeated Vandalia, for the second time, to earn the Altamont Tournament title.
The Lady Pirates won the first set 25-20 and the second 25-17.
Cumberland (8-1) had contributions from Ivy Ayers (one assist, one ace, and 13 digs), Kennedy Stults (six kills and eight digs), Kendyn Syfert (eight kills and 10 digs), Carly Thornton (21 assists and eight digs), Mackenzie Taylor (four kills and 13 digs), Zoe Mitchell (four kills and one dig), Ashton Coleman (five kills), and Chaney Thornton (one block).
Cumberland 2, Armstrong 0
Cumberland defeated Armstrong, in straight sets, in its first match of bracket play.
The Lady Pirates won the first set 25-19 and the second 25-14.
Cumberland (7-1) had contributions from Ivy Ayers (two assists and 12 digs), Kennedy Stults (one assist, six kills, one block, and 12 digs), Kendyn Syfert (one assist, four kills, and six digs), Carly Thornton (17 assists, three kills, and eight digs), Mackenzie Taylor (six kills, one block, and five digs), Zoe Mitchell (four kills and two blocks), and Ashton Coleman (two assists, two kills, and one block).
Cumberland 2, Vandalia 0
Cumberland ended the pool play portion of the Altamont Tournament with its third-straight sweep, this time defeating Vandalia.
The Lady Pirates won the first set 21-10 and the second 21-18.
Cumberland (6-1) had contributions from Ivy Ayers (one assist and 10 digs), Kennedy Stults (three kills, one block, and three digs), Kendyn Syfert (two assists, four kills, one block, and six digs), Carly Thornton (12 assists, three kills, and four digs), Mackenzie Taylor (six kills and one dig), Zoe Mitchell (three kills and one block), and Ashton Coleman (one kill).
Cumberland 2, Nokomis 0
In their second match of the Altamont Tournament, the Lady Pirates defeated Nokomis in straight sets.
Cumberland (5-1) won the first set 21-10 and the second 21-17.
The Lady Pirates had contributions from Ivy Ayers (four assists and three digs), Kennedy Stults (three assists, four kills, two blocks, and two digs), Kendyn Syfert (eight kills, three blocks, and three digs), Carly Thornton (eight assists, one ace, and four digs), Mackenzie Taylor (two kills, one block, and five digs), Zoe Mitchell (three kills and four blocks), and Ashton Coleman (one assist).
Cumberland 2, Greenville 0
Cumberland picked up its first win of the Altamont Tournament on Saturday morning with a straight-set win over Greenville.
The Lady Pirates won the first set 21-15 and the second 22-20. Every game of pool play was to 21 with a two-set limit.
Cumberland (4-1) had contributions from Ivy Ayers (two assists, one kill, and two digs), Kennedy Stults (three assists, seven kills, and five digs), Kendyn Syfert (two kills, one block, and four digs), Carly Thornton (15 assists, three kills, one block, and six digs), Mackenzie Taylor (one assist, four kills, two blocks, and 10 digs), Zoe Mitchell (one assist, one kill, seven blocks, one ace, and three digs), and Ashton Coleman (four kills and one block).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.