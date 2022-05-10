Altamont cruised past the competition in boys' events, while Newton did the same on the girls' side at the Altamont Open Monday.
In boys' events, the Indians won with 158 points. St. Anthony was second with 94, Cowden-Herrick Beecher City third with 74, Vandalia fourth with 49 1/2, Teutopolis fifth with 42 1/2, Patoka sixth with 26, Neoga seventh with 23, Brownstown St. Elmo eighth with 20, Newton ninth with 18, Windsor Stewardson-Strasburgh 10th with 11, and Dieterich 11th with eight.
In girls' events, Newton won with 183 1/2 points. Patoka was second with 70. Brownstown St. Elmo was third with 62. Teutopolis was fourth with 57. St. Anthony was fifth with 45. Vandalia was sixth with 32. Cowden-Herrick Beecher City was seventh with 22 1/2. Altamont and Neoga were in a tie for eighth with 19. Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg was 10th with nine, and Bluford was 11th with one.
Below is how the top-six athletes did in their respective events.
BOYS
100m - 1. Xander Moschenrose, Altamont, 11.5; 2. Preston Nestrick, Vandalia, 11.7; 3. Logan Duncan, Altamont, 11.8; 4. Nolan Runde, Teutopolis, 12.2; 5. Ivan Dong, St. Anthony, 12.4; 6(t). Jackson Vonderheide, Teutopolis, 12.5; 6(t). Pierson Wilkerson, Vandalia, 12.5.
200m - 1. Xander Moschenrose, Altamont, 23.7; 2. Logan Duncan, Altamont, 24.0; 3. Jackson Vonderheide, Teutopolis, 25.1; 4. Nolan Runde, Teutopolis, 25.4; 5. Jack Bloemer, Dieterich, 26.1; 6. Connor Croy, St. Anthony, 26.4.
400m - 1. Noah Klimpel, Altamont, 54.6; 2. London Hails, Patoks, 56.3; 3. Jack Bloemer, Dieterich, 57.2; 4. Giovanni Bucio, St. Anthony, 58.3; 5. Pierson Wilkerson, Vandalia, 59.6; 6. Dane Fearday, Neoga, 1:00.7.
800m - 1. Zander Merryfield, Cowden-Herrick Beecher City, 2:10.9; 2. Elliott Frisbie, St. Anthony, 2:11.4; 3. Hayden Summers, Altamont, 2:19.1; 4. Dalton Roedl, Altamont, 2:27.1; 5. Aiden Wallace, Cowden-Herrick Beecher City, 2:29.3; 6. James Emmerich, St. Anthony, 2:30.0.
1600m - 1. Zander Merryfield, Cowden-Herrick Beecher City, 5:20.6; 2. Hayden Summers, Altamont, 5:22.7; 3. Lucas Keller, Neoga, 5:35.2; 4. Aiden Wallace, Cowden-Herrick Beecher City, 5:39.6; 5. Brock Probst, Newton, 5:44.3; 6. Tyler Herbord, Vandalia, 6:00.7.
3200m - 1. Griffen Elder, St. Anthony, 10:31.8; 2. Brock Probst, Newton, 12:04.8; 3. George Scheidemantel, St. Anthony, 14:03.8; 4. Colton Ward, Brownstown St. Elmo, 15:43.4.
110m hurdles - 1. Jadon Robertson, Cowden-Herrick Beecher City, 14.2; 2. Lowell Wilhour, Brownstown St. Elmo, 18.7; 3. Calvin Sudkamp, St. Anthony, 20.7; 4. Joseph Lee, Teutopolis, 20.9.
300m hurdles - 1. Jadon Robertson, Cowden-Herrick Beecher City, 39.5; 2. Lowell Wilhour, Brownstown St. Elmo, 45.3; 3. Christian Duplayee, Vandalia, 49.5; 4. Adrian Bustamante, St. Anthony, 51.4; 5. Joseph Lee, Teutopolis, 57.7.
4x100m relay - 1. Altamont, 44.9; 2. Vandalia, 46.7; 3. St. Anthony, 53.9.
4x200m relay - 1. Vandalia, 1:41.3; 2. Teutopolis, 1:44.3; 3. Altamont, 1:48.8; 4. St. Anthony, 1:52.9.
4x400m relay - 1. St. Anthony, 3:47.7; 2. Altamont, 3:52.0; 3. Neoga, 4:32.9.
4x800m relay - 1. St. Anthony, 9:34.6; 2. Altamont, 10:06.6; 3. Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg, 11:07.1.
Shot Put - 1. Eric Kollmann, Altamont, 13.92m; 2. Kolton Tedrick, Teutopolis, 12.95m; 3. Riley Probst, Teutopolis, 12.50m; 4. Sam Frost, Altamont, 11.68m; 5. Caleb McNary, Newton, 11.33m; 6. Charles Garner, Neoga, 11.08m.
Discus - 1. Eric Kollmann, Altamont, 41.98m; 2. Trenton Monette, Cowden-Herrick Beecher City, 34.07m; 3. Caleb McNary, Newton, 32.96m; 4. Justin Kollmann, Altamont, 32.56m; 5. Peyton Dandurand, Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg, 32.55m; 6. Zach Hurren, St. Anthony, 32.19m.
High Jump - 1. Jadon Robertson, Cowden-Herrick Beecher City, 2.01m; 2. Ben Roedl, Altamont, 1.78m; 3. Calvin Sudkamp, St. Anthony, 1.73m; 4. Preston Nestrick, Vandalia, 1.73m; 5. George Scheidemantel, St. Anthony, 1.57m; 6. Hayden Summers, Altamont, 1.57m.
Pole Vault - 1. Christian Duplayee, Vandalia, 3.50m; 2(t). Kingston Koester, Altamont, 2.75m; 2(t). Cam Hill, Neoga, 2.75m; 4. Justin Kollmann, Altamont, 2.60m.
Long Jump - 1. Jadon Robertson, Cowden-Herrick Beecher City, 6.51m; 2. London Hails, Patoka, 5.84m; 3. Ben Roedl, Altamont, 5.50m; 4. Devon Sloan, Altamont, 5.34m; 5. Kendal Sparr, Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg, 5.14m; 6. Kevin Gonzalez, St. Anthony, 4.75m.
Triple Jump - 1. Lucas Germain, Patoka, 10.82m; 2. Kevin Gonzalez, St. Anthony, 10.69m; 3. Garrett Schultz, Altamont, 10.61m; 4. Calvin Sudkamp, St. Anthony, 10.28; 5. Gavin Ray, Neoga, 10.23m; 6. Peyton Dandurand, Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg, 10.01m.
GIRLS
100m - 1. Kaitlyn Vahling, Teutopolis, 12.4; 2. Laney Hemrich, Newton, 13.1; 3. Areiana Rush, Vandalia, 13.7; 4. Laney Baldrige, Brownstown St. Elmo, 13.9; 5. Maya Moore, Altamont, 14.2; 6. Alaina Kuhl, Newton, 14.5.
200m - 1. Kaitlyn Vahling, Teutopolis, 26.4; 2. Makayla McVicar, Newton, 28.5; 3. Kyla Engel, Patoka, 28.8; 4. Laney Baldrige, Brownstown St. Elmo, 29.2; 5. Ella Radke, Newton, 29.7; 6. Sophia McNealy, Vandalia, 30.8.
400m - 1. Laney Hemrich, Newton, 1:01.0; 2. Cordelia Lytle, Brownstown St. Elmo, 1:03.8; 3. Karasyn Martin, Newton, 1:05.4; 4. Addison Mast, Neoga, 1:07.9; 5. Emma McNabb, Brownstown St. Elmo, 1:10.0; 6. Abbagayl Howald, Neoga, 1:11.2.
800m - 1. Rylea Borgic, Newton, 2:31.0; 2. Kyla Engel, Patoka, 2:31.9; 3. Ada Rozene, St. Anthony, 2:42.3; 4. Maggie Clark, Neoga, 2:49.2; 5. Lexie Fletcher, Neoga, 2:56.0; 6. Natalie Kistner, Newton, 2:56.6.
1600m - 1. Kyndell Sturgeon, Patoka, 6:20.4; 2. Emma Helmink, St. Anthony, 6:22.1; 3. Sierra Arnold, Patoka, 6:23.4; 4. Hadley Zumbahlen, Newton, 7:07.8; 5. Olivia Durbin, Cowden-Herrick Beecher City, 7:18.4; 6. Paige Klingler, Newton, 7:40.6.
3200m - 1. Kyndell Sturgeon, Patoka, 13:54.4; 2. Kaitlyn Olmstead, Newton, 16:41.7.
100m hurdles - 1. Grace Nelson, Altamont, 14.3; 2. Newton, 17.4; 3. Emma Bloemer, Teutopolis, 18.0; 4. Evie Strullmyer, St. Anthony, 18.2; 5(t). Ellie Miller, Cowden-Herrick Beecher City, 18.4; 5(t). Alexis Hetzer, Newton, 18.4
300m hurdles - 1. Rylea Borgic, Newton, 50.9; 2. Katie Berner, Brownstown St. Elmo, 53.1; 3. Alexis Hetzer, Newton, 53.8; 4. Ellie Miller, Cowden-Herrick Beecher City, 55.8; 5. Emma Bloemer, Teutopolis, 56.1; 6. Kyliegh Roman, Vandalia, 58.9.
4x100m relay - 1. Newton, 52.9; 2. Brownstown St. Elmo, 54.9; 3. Altamont, 56.1; 4. Vandalia, 56.5; 5. Teutopolis, 1:00.0.
4x200m relay - 1. Newton, 1:55.1; 2. Brownstown St. Elmo, 1:56.4; 3. Vandalia, 2:00.1; 4. Teutopolis, 2:00.5.
4x400m relay - 1. Newton, 4:18.4; 2. Neoga, 4:46.8; 3. Brownstown St. Elmo, 4:49.0.
4x800m relay - 1. Newton, 11:40.7; 2. St. Anthony, 12:18.5.
Shot Put - 1. Amber Russell, Newton, 10.43m; 2. Brooke Cowger, Patoka, 10.29m; 3. Riely Ward, Vandalia, 9.87m; 4. Brooke Schafer, Newton, 9.80m; 5. Sydney Stine, Brownstown St. Elmo, 9.27m; 6. Kyliegh Wallace, Cowden-Herrick Beecher City, 9.23m.
Discus - 1. Kyliegh Wallace, Cowden-Herrick Beecher City, 31.80m; 2. Riely Ward, Vandalia, 30.00m; 3. Amber Russell, Newton, 29.86m; 4. Brooke Cowger, Patoka, 28.27m; 5. Sydney Stine, Brownstown St. Elmo, 27.72m; 6. Savanna Hulbert, Bluford, 25.24m.
High Jump - 1. Addie McWhorter, Brownstown, St. Elmo, 1.60m; 2. Gracie Smithenry, Newton, 1.52m; 3. Evie Strullmyer, St. Anthony, 1.47m; 4(t). Jada Buehnerkemper, Teutopolis, 1.42m; 4(t). Mary Scheidemantel, St. Anthony, 1.42m; 4(t). Isabelle Heuerman, Teutopolis, 1.42m.
Pole Vault - 1. Isabelle Hemmen, Teutopolis, 3.35m; 2. Allison Geen, St. Anthony, 3.20m; 3. Camryn Martin, Newton, 2.75m; 4(t). Anna Greene, St. Anthony, 2.60m; 4(t). Elley Bennett, Newton, 2.60m.
Long Jump - 1. Sierra Arnold, Patoka, 4.57m; 2(t). Emma Garrett, Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg, 4.47m; 2(t). Alexis Hetzer, Newton, 4.47m; 4. Addyson O'Dell, Newton, 4.34m; 5. Kyla Engel, Patoka, 4.21m; 6. Kaela Neihls, Teutopolis, 4.15m.
Triple Jump - 1. Alexis Hetzer, Newton, 9.83m; 2. Kaela Neihls, Teutopolis, 9.72m; 3. Sierra Arnold, Patoka, 9.43m; 4. Ellie Miller, Cowden-Herrick Beecher City, 9.41m; 5. Emma Garrett, Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg, 9.12m; 6. Brooke Schafer, Newton, 8.83m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.