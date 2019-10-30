The Altamont Lady Indians defeated the Eagles of St. Elmo/Brownstown Wednesday at the IHSA Class 1A Farina (South Central) Regional semifinal 25-14, 25-3.
“I’ve been telling them to take it one day at a time,” said head coach Scott Klingler. “They’re looking pretty far ahead but we can’t get there unless we play every game.
“Rachel Jackman did awesome tonight. She was putting everything down. Cassidy Pemberton and Taylor Mette also did a really good job.”
The Lady Indians got things going in the first set, with Rachel Jackman getting some key points toward the end of the set.
It was the second set that the Indians really came to life. A kill from Altamont’s Taylor Mette gave the Indians a 1-0 lead before a kill from St. Elmo/Brownstown’s Vayda Smith evened it up with a kill.
But from there, the Indians went on a 14-0 run with the help of kills from Jackman as well as masterful serving from Olivia Eckhardt, coming up with three aces on the run and four in the set.
“Olivia does a really good job at practice working on her short float serve. That’s how she practices and it carries over to the game.
Eckhardt’s fourth ace in the set gave the Indians a 19-2 lead. Anna Koberlein’s kill made it 21-2 and an ace from Ellie McManaway put the Indians up 23-2.
The two teams exchanged errors to to make it 24-3 before Jackman earned the game-winning kill to earn the win.
In the second game, host South Central defeated Clay City 25-14, 25-19 and will take on Altamont for the regional championship Thursday.
“We really wanted to win,” said South Central head coach Mary Brimberry. “We just knew it was that time.”
The Lady Cougars jumped out to a quick lead with the help of kills from Sydnee Garrett and an ace from Madyson Magnus.
The Lady Wolves cut it to one after a kill from Malorie Craig and an error from the Lady Cougars, but the Lady Cougars responded by scoring five of the next six points to go up 13-5 with the help of an ace from Garrett as well kills from Kelsey Landreth and Garrett.
Clay City was able to make it a five-point game after a block from Jaeylynn Sebring and a kill from Hailey Miller.
But the Cougars responded with two kills from Garrett as well as two consecutive aces from Angelica Rivera to go up 19-10. Kills from Magnus and Zada Reynolds put the Lady Cougars up 21-12 and went on to win the set on a kill from Halle Smith.
The second set didn’t go so easy for the Lady Cougars. They kept things even at the start and middle of the set, seemingly trading points until the Wolves went on a 9-3 run to make it 18-12.
But from there, the Lady Cougars bounced back with a huge run of its own.
Magnus got it started with a block at the net an an ace as well as a kill from Garrett to make it 18-15. After an error by the Cougars make it 19-15 in favor of the Wolves, the Cougars just kept rolling, picking up three straight kills from Garrett, Smith and Landreth, respectively while an error from the Wolves tied the set at 19.
Smith earned the kill to put the Lady Cougars up 20-19 and never looked back. After an error from the Wolves, Landreth came up with a kill, followed by back-to-back aces from Olivia Brauer to go up 24-19 and a block at the net from Landreth sealed the win for the Lady Cougars 25-19 and capping off the 13-1 run.
Up next, the Lady Cougars host the Indians for the regional championship at 6 p.m. Thursday.
“We played [Altamont] early and we didn’t come out the team we are right now,” Brimberry said. “If we get on all cylinders and play as a team, I think we can do it.”
Cumberland 2, Martinsville 0
The Cumberland Lady Pirates defeated Martinsville Wednesday 25-21, 25-10 in the IHSA Class 1A Casey-Westfield Regional semifinal.
Madison Hendrix led the way with five kills while Katelyn Yaw and Mackenzie Taylor each had four.
Tayler McMechan had 11 assists to go with three kills and four digs.
Yaw and Taylor each had six digs while Ivy Ayers led the team with eight. Zoe Mitchell had two blocks, two aces and three digs.
Up next, the Lady Pirates take on the winner of Casey-Westfield vs Hutsonville/Palestine at 6 p.m. Thursday for the regional championship.
Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 2, Heritage 0
The Lady Hatchets of Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg defeated Heritage Wednesday 25-12, 25-23 Wednesday to advance to the Cerro Gordo Regional championship.
Mackinzee Reynolds had nine kills to lead the Lady Hatchets while Karlie Bean had seven and Claire Moomaw had five.
Hannah Hayes led the team with 20 assists and also added six digs and an ace.
Anna Schlechte led the team in digs with seven, while Reynolds also had six. Jessica Rauch had three aces.
“The girls played really well tonight,” said head coach Ronda Schlechte. “I felt like they were focused and worked really well together.”
