The Altamont Indians overcame an early 3-1 deficit Thursday to defeat the Dieterich Movin’ Maroons 10-3 at Dieterich High School.
The Indians were coming off a 28-1 win over Hutsonville/Palestine, in which they scored 25 runs in the first inning and 16 before an out was recorded.
While that was not the case Thursday, as neither team scored in the opening inning, Altamont head coach Alan Whitt is pleased in his team’s ability to have put up 38 runs in two games.
“The guys put a lot of hard work in all offseason,” said Whitt. “It’s really been paying off. They came ready and today we put the bat on the ball. When you put the bat on the ball, good things will happen.”
The Movin’ Maroons were plagued by errors, finishing with five on the day.
“We committed a lot of errors, and they really weren’t even close,” said Dieterich head coach Josh Krumwiede. “We’ve got to make those plays and the only way you can really get better at those kinds of things is practice. We’ve had a lot of practice, but it’s hard to simulate that game atmosphere.
We walked nine guys and hit another. We put too many guys on Altamont on base and were working behind all night. You can’t let anybody do that, especially a team like them.”
Jared Hammer led off the top of the second and was able to advance to second on a pickoff attempt. A groundout from Wyatt Phillips advanced Hammer to third, and a one-out groundout from starting pitcher Kaden Eirhart scored Hammer.
The Movin’ Maroons put a pair on in the bottom of the frame, with Noah Dill getting aboard on a one-out single before a walk to Seth Bushur. After a groundout made it two outs in the inning, Dalton Will singled up the middle to score Dill and Bushur.
After Pete Britton was hit by a pitch to load the bases once again, Matthew Hunzinger singled to drive in Kaden Iffert to make it 3-1. Will was thrown out attempting to score on the play.
“We knew coming in it would be a tight game with the talent over here at Dieterich,” Whitt said. “To know you’re facing [Matthew] Hunzinger, who we didn’t face in the fall, you knew he was a darn good pitcher and just root for the guys to put the bat on the ball and put pressure on the defense.”
The Indians loaded the bases with no outs in the top of the third, with Jack Scott started the inning with a walk, followed by a single from Brayden Stuemke and walk from Eirhart.
Bradin Baucum followed by hitting a sacrifice fly to left field, deep enough to score Scott and make it a one-run game.
After Stuemke and courtesy runner Nathan Shepard were each able to advance into scoring position, Hammer came up with a one-out single to left that scored the pair to give Altamont a 4-3 lead.
“It’s pretty nice to have your four-hole hitter be a sophomore like Hammer, who led the team in RBIs today,” Whitt said.
From there, the pitching for Altamont settled in and didn’t allow a run for the next 1 2/3 innings he pitched.
The Indians loaded the bases in the top of the fourth after Scott led off with a single to left, followed by a walk from Stuemke and single from Eirhart. Scott was able to score on a passed ball to make it 5-3.
The Indians kept the pressure on offensively. Hammer led off with a walk and Eirhart reached on an error to set up Mason Robinson driving in Wyatt Phillips to increase the lead to 6-3.
Carter Siebert was brought in as a courtesy runner for Robinson at first. AJ Kopplin followed by doubling to left to score Eirhart to make it 7-3.
After Scott was hit by a pitch, Siebert was able to score on a wild pitch to Stuemke and allowed Kopplin to advance to third.
A groundout from Stuemke scored Kopplin to make it 9-3 headed to the bottom of the fifth.
The Movin’ Maroons put two aboard with two out in the bottom of the fifth, prompting Whitt to go to bring in Bradin Baucum. Baucum hit the first batter he faced but got the next batter on a strikeout to keep things at 9-3.
Baucum led off the top of the sixth with a walk, and Phillips drew a walk with one out. After Noah Dill got Eirhart on a strikeout, Robinson was able to get aboard on a high throw to first and allowed Siebert to score, who courtesy-ran for the pitcher Bcaucum, making it 10-3.
The Indians threatened one more time in the top of the seventh, with Scott and Stuemke each getting a board on a single. A walk to Shepard loaded the bases for Baucum.
The walk prompted Krumwiede to bring in Garrett Niebrugge with the bases loaded and nobody out. But Niebrugge was able to avert danger, getting Baucum to ground into a fielder’s choice, followed by a strikeout and a second fielder’s choice to keep it at 10-3.
“I was impressed with [Niebrugge],” Krumwiede said. “I thought he had a couple of good at-bats too and made plays defensively. If that inning is something he can give us consistently and be focused like that and give us that consistently and give us those positive pitches, he’s somebody that’s going to pitch a lot more innings than we thought.”
Dieterich put a pair of runners on when Hunzinger led off with a single. After a fielder’s choice and a strikeout, Dill was hit by a pitch with two out. But Baucum settled back in and got the last out on a strikeout.
The win puts the Indians at 2-0 with 38 runs scored in two games, while the loss for Dieterich drops them to 0-1.
