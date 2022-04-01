The Altamont boys basketball program is hosting an Individual Offensive Basketball Fundamentals Camp at the Altamont High School Gymnasium.
The camp runs from Monday, June 13, to Friday, June 17, with three different sessions.
The first session runs from 8 a.m. to noon and is for individuals from the fourth to the sixth grade. During this session, campers will learn the basic skills — such as ball handling, passing, pivot feet, basics of shooting, and moves off the dribble — to go along with competition drills and games.
The second session runs from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. and is for individuals from the first to the third grade. During this session, campers will learn the basic skills — such as ball handling and passing — to go along with games.
Lastly, the third session runs from 3:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and is for individuals from the seventh to the ninth grade. During this session, campers will learn the offensive skills — such as guard moves, post moves, ball handling, and form shooting with evaluation — to go along with competition drills and games.
Registration for the camp is $40 per camper. If there are multiple campers from the same family, each additional camper is $20. There are trophies for each division of competitions, and each camper will receive a t-shirt.
Walk-ins are accepted, but the shirt may not be available until a further date.
You must return the pamphlet by May 30 for a guaranteed-sized t-shirt.
For more information, email jniebrug@altamontschools.org with questions or for the pamphlet.
