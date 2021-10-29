Altamont High School will recognize those battling cancer with “Sink Cancer Night” on Tuesday, November 16.
The Lady Indians’ girls basketball team plays Vandalia that evening, with junior varsity starting at 6 p.m. and varsity to follow.
“Due to our short amount of home games for volleyball, we normally do a ‘Pink Out Night,’ but this year we didn’t have a chance to do one,” said Ellie McManaway, who is the event’s primary point of contact and a senior at Altamont. “With local community members fighting and battling cancer, I wanted to make sure we still recognize them and help fight with them.”
The night will also include a bake sale, silent auction, food, and more, with all proceeds going to Altamont and Vandalia cancer support groups.
