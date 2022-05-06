Altamont Grade School hosted a fun extracurricular activity pitting some of the grade school teachers and the National Trail Conference and regional champion Wildcats' scholastic bowl team Thursday.
The teachers won the match 240-190.
Making up the Altamont roster is Norah Frost, Dayton Tabbert, Larson Burns, Zach Reyes, Morgan Mays, Riley Rippetoe, Lucas Mesnard, Kamryn Wolfert, Dylan Brothers, and Michael Taylor. The head coach of the team is Amy Ruckman, and the manager is Joel Bauer.
As for the teachers' team, participating Thursday were Johanna Hooks, Eric Heiden, Angie Brassch, Ashley Meers, Beth Lawler, Larry Blevins, and Jordan Leihser. The head coaches of the teacher's team were Emma Sphar and Katie Tedrick.
The Altamont scholastic bowl team finished the year with a 7-2 regular season record.
