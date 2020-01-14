The Altamont Indians fell to the Central A&M Raiders Monday 82-59.
Kaden Eirhart scored a game-high 26 points for the Indians, while Aidan Jahraus scored 11, as did Noah Teasley.
Noah Klimpel added eight points.
For the Raiders, Connor Heaton led with 23 points.
Madison 62, Teutopolis 55
The Teutopolis Wooden Shoes fell to Madison Tuesday, despite a 21-point performance from Jordan Hardiek, including five 3-pointers
Evan Addis added 16 points on four 3-pointers. Evan Wermert scored eight, Matthew Deters six and Luke Ungrund four.
Senior Javonnie Moore scored 33 points for the Trojans to lead all scorers.
Dieterich 64, Odin 47
The Dieterich Movin’ Maroons used a 21-point performance from Collin Hartke to help defeat Odin Tuesday.
Cole Niebrugge added 14, while Derek Kuhl scored 11, seven coming at the line. Pete Britton and Bryce Budde each scored six. Andrew Lidy scored four and Cory Gephart two.
Effingham 69, Taylorville 53
The Effingham Flaming Hearts defeated Taylorville in an Apollo Conference matchup Tuesday.
Parker Wolfe led with 33, Drew Thompson with 21 and Nate Thompson with eight.
