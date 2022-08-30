A six-run fourth inning propelled the Altamont baseball team to a win over Teutopolis in the first game of a doubleheader Monday.
Jared Hammer started the frame with a single to left field.
Keinon Eirhart followed that with a base hit of his own before Dillan Elam drove both runners in after a double to left field — that broke the tie — to make it 3-1.
However, the Indians (2-2) were far from finished.
Following the two-run double, Kaidyn Miller then courtesy ran for Elam and eventually advanced to third on a wild pitch before Wyatt Phillips drew a walk to put runners on the corners for Carter Siebert.
With Siebert at the plate, the Wooden Shoes' pitcher overthrew the first baseman on a pickoff attempt, which allowed Miller to score to make it 4-1.
Teutopolis (2-4) finished the frame with two costly errors that both resulted in runs.
While the first error came with nobody out in the inning, the second came with two outs in the frame and a groundball away from the Wooden Shoes escaping with only a three-run deficit.
Teutopolis, though, couldn't make a play on a grounder hit to the shortstop, which allowed one run to score and extend the frame further.
From there, Altamont tacked on two more runs after back-to-back base hits by Mason Robinson and Hammer that made it 7-1.
Overall, seven different Indians finished with a hit, with three of the seven finishing with more than one hit.
Robinson led the team, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Nathan Stuemke went 2-for-4, and Hammer went 2-for-3 with one RBI, while Nathan Shepard joined Elam, Siebert, and Eirhart with one hit.
After the game, Altamont head coach Alan Whitt said he was happy with his team's approach.
"The first time through the lineup, we struggled with their pitching and tried to figure out the strike zone. Then, the second time through, they all took a good approach up to the plate," Whitt said. "They put the bats on the fastballs, and a couple of guys were swinging on first pitches that don't normally swing on first pitches and got base hits out of it, so it ended up being a good approach."
As for Teutopolis, Conner Siemer was the only player with more than one base hit, while four others finished with one.
Bennet Thompson and Ben Goeckner hit singles for the Wooden Shoes. Conner's brother Caleb hit a double, and Caleb Bloemer launched his first-career high school home run in the top of the seventh — a three-run shot — that cut the deficit to three runs, 7-4, making the game that much more intriguing at the time.
"Altamont's pitcher was doing a good job at keeping us pretty quiet," Teutopolis head coach Ethan Thoele said. "That was great for us to see, especially for Caleb."
Meanwhile, on the mound, Caleb Siemer and Conner Hoelscher toed the slab for Teutopolis.
Siemer threw 3 2/3 innings and allowed 10 hits, five runs — four earned — and one walk with five strikeouts. Hoelscher threw 2 1/3 innings and allowed one hit and one walk.
As for the Indians, Elam threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing six hits, four runs — three earned — and three walks with eight strikeouts, while Eli Miller relieved him, getting the final two outs of the game.
GAME 2
Altamont 1, Teutopolis 0
Aden McManaway pitched brilliantly for Altamont in the second game of a doubleheader Monday against Teutopolis.
McManaway threw four innings, allowing two hits and no runs, with two walks and six strikeouts, in the Indians' weather-shortened four-inning affair. Both teams stopped play after the top of the fourth due to lightning.
Altamont (4-2) finished with four hits. Jared Hammer hit one single and one double. Kaidyn Miller hit one double and had the lone RBI, and Eli Miller added a double.
As for the Wooden Shoes (2-5), Caleb Siemer and Zac Niebrugge hit singles.
Ben Goeckner pitched for Teutopolis. He threw three innings and allowed four hits, one earned run, and three walks with one strikeout.
