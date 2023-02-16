A band of brothers would be one way to describe the Altamont boys basketball team's senior class. They showed that connection on Tuesday night against National Trail Conference foe St. Anthony at Altamont High School.
The Indians (24-4, 7-0 National Trail Conference) defeated the Bulldogs (18-12, 6-2 National Trail Conference), 71-55.
"They're like family; they're all brothers. There is always some bickering, but they always come back together," Altamont head coach John Niebrugge said.
After Saturday's loss to Tuscola in the National Trail Conference/Central Illinois Conference Clash Shootout, Niebrugge said his team felt dejected in a sense.
"That Tuscola loss hurt, and we had to figure some things out," Niebrugge said. "They took (the loss) to heart."
The Indians made sure not to have that same performance in a National Trail Conference Tournament championship rematch, either.
Altamont led 13-11 after the first quarter and 26-16 at the break.
Collin Westendorf started the game with a layup for the Bulldogs before Kienon Eirhart answered with one himself.
St. Anthony then went on a 6-0 run to push the lead to six, 8-2, following a Brock Fearday layup before the Indians answered with a 7-0 run to take a 9-8 lead. Logan Cornett hit a three-pointer while Eric Kollmann converted a layup during that stretch.
The Bulldogs then tied the game after a made free throw before a Kollmann three-point play broke the tie and gave Altamont an 11-9 advantage and Avery Jahraus ended the frame by hitting a midrange shot that equaled the score after the first.
The Indians then outscored St. Anthony, 13-5, in the second quarter.
Jahraus came up with a steal and finished a layup with 6:06 left in the period that would make it 19-13. Kollmann gobbled a rebound and converted a layup. Wyatt Phillips also hit a difficult midrange shot near the free-throw line that equated to a 10-point lead as the Indians jolted into the locker room.
During the intermission, Niebrugge admitted not a whole lot was said.
"We are cool, calm, and collected in the locker room, and we figure out some little things that might affect the basketball game," Niebrugge said. "I feel like it comes down to making shots."
What Niebrugge felt came to fruition.
Altamont came out of halftime in typical Indians form, outscoring the Bulldogs 26-19 in the third to take a 52-35 lead into the fourth.
Jahraus finished with 10 points in the frame, draining three three-pointers. He finished with 20 for the contest.
"Avery's going to shoot no matter what," Niebrugge said. "He is a shooter that we say has 'no conscious.' He can't think of the last shot; we want him to shoot, and sometimes, that's our best offense, even if he makes or misses."
Mason Robinson added 15 points. Kollmann had 10, and Logan Cornett had nine.
After the game, both Kollmann and Cornett reflected on the night. They were two of the seniors honored before the varsity game for senior night.
Cornett said, "We've never beat St. Anthony twice in a row handily in a long time, and it feels really good. These guys are my family. We've meshed so well this year; it's crazy.
"We're there for each other, and it's awesome to see that."
Kollmann continued, "We had a good gameplan coming in; Coach (Niebrugge) had us ready for this after a loss against Tuscola. We just wanted to bounce back."
Niebrugge said that the Tuscola loss was more his doing than anything the players did.
For that, he said he also needed to be better.
"Defensively, we didn't get to scout much (against Tuscola). That's on me," Niebrugge said. "Tuscola shot very well, but they were uncontested. Tonight, we did a better job of contesting three-pointers. We were in our rotations correctly, defensively. We weren't overhelping on the weak side, so we were there on the catch."
St. Anthony head coach Cody Rincker's team has now lost back-to-back games to the Indians by 21 and 16 points, respectively.
"We didn't play well enough to win," Rincker said. "There are still some things we need to clean up on our end, one of them being the types of fouls we commit; two being the confidence and the poise to make shots in a big game against a tough opponent."
Westendorf led the Bulldogs with 18 points, while Ryan Schmidt had 13.
Fearday had nine. Griffin Sehy had seven. Michael Martelli had three. Sam Link and Jonathan Willenborg had two, and Max Koenig had one.
Aidan Lauritzen also saw minutes and did not score, but Rincker is impressed with how he plays with his lack of size.
"Aidan is a guy when we get in foul trouble; he brings the toughness and energy we need," Rincker said. "To go down there and bang, he's giving up a lot of size to Altamont guys. It's nice to have (him) as a weapon on your bench."
