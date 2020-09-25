Altamont varsity baseball coach Alan Whitt began walking onto the field towards his pitcher, Bradin Baucum, a second time in the top of the seventh inning against Dieterich Friday afternoon.
The Indians were holding onto a two-run lead and the senior hurler had just walked his second Movin Maroon batter of the inning bringing the winning run to the plate.
Baucum wasn’t having any part of his coach relieving him, and waved him off before he could walk over the third base line.
“I just wanted to finish the game,” he said. “That’s all I wanted to do.”
“He was at 104 (pitches) and 105 is all he had,” Whitt said. “ He wanted it so we gave it to him.”
Dieterich’s Cory Gephart didn’t make it easy for him. After taking a strike and fouling off two more, he sailed a ball to Indians first baseman Brayden Stuemke to seal a 4-2 victory for the Indians.
Baucum went three over his coaches pitch total allowing two runs, while striking out nine and walking three.
“Bradin did a nice job keeping them off balance,” Whitt said. “He didn’t try to do too much and use the defense when he could. He made some great pitches.”
The Indians got the scoring started in the second inning with two outs when Mason Winn scored on a single by Jared Hammer. Hammer went to second on a wild pitch and scored on double by Hayden Siebert making it 2-0. Stuemke singled on a fly to center field scoring Siebert giving the Indians a 3-0 lead that they never relinquished.
“Give credit to their pitcher,” Whitt said. “They made pitches. We did just enough to give him a little room where he didn’t have to work as hard.
Dieterich made it interesting, manufacturing a run in the fourth and fifth cutting the Indians lead to 3-2 before Altamont added another run making the final tally 4-2.
“It’s tough. You saw what we did there in the fourth inning with a little first and third trickery play,” Dieterich varsity baseball coach Josh Krumwiede said. “That’s the way it’s been for us lately. We lost five games in a row.”
Krumwiede thinks his team is overanalyzing and it’s hurting them offensively.
“When we’re going up against a pitcher like him, we’re looking for runs whenever we can get them. We had guys on, but we didn’t really threaten,” he said. We’re putting a lot of pressure on our defense when we can’t hit a guy like Baucum and subconsciously think ‘Man if they get to four, how are we going to get to five?” he said.
He said the Maroons aren’t built to bat for multiple base hits.
“We’re playing to get one run at time unfortunately,” Krumwiede said.
Whitt’s team hit a wall of their own, losing three in a row three weeks ago to St. Anthony and Teutopolis and appears to have bounced back by putting a three-game win streak together a week later.
“I think we hit a bit of a wall there,” Whitt said. “We got beat in a close game last night at T-town. We needed this win.”
Baucum gave them the chance.
“I didn’t try to do too much this game,” Baucum said. “Usually, I do too much and I struggle. This game, we came out on top.”
“Perfect analysis,” Whitt said smiling.
