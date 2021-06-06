Altamont put up a run early in the game and withstood Brownstown/St. Elmo’s final charge as the Indians defeated the Bombers 1-0 Saturday morning to advance to their Class 1A regional championship.
“Our defense has been solid,” said Altamont varsity head coach Alan Whitt. “I love how everything has been going. Pitching was awesome. Brayden pitched a hell of a game. Nothing wrong on that side. On the offensive side, (Dalton Myers) just kept us off-balance.”
Indians starter Brayden Stuemke, who for six innings pitched masterfully and would not be outdone by BSE’s Dalton Myers, got into trouble. Bombers’ Kevin Hall singled to center before Wyatt Chandler popped out to first baseman Brennyn Abendroth. Wyatt Forbes blasted the second pitch from Stuemke, but it slowed down just enough for Indians centerfielder Noah Klimpel to corral it for the second out. On an 0-2 count and one pitch away from the win, Stuemke hit Lukas Miller with a pitch sending pinchrunner Nick Nelson to second and Miller to first.
Whitt had seen enough and took the ball from Stuemke with a pat on the back, ending his day to a standing ovation from the Altamont fans, on 6 2/3rds innings, allowing five hits while garnering six strikeouts.
Whitt brought in Mason Winn to face Jace McWhorter. On his third pitch, Winn threw wild, with BSE’s pinchrunner Nelson racing to third, and Miller advancing to second.
A ball and swinging strike two later, McWhorter watched the ball cruise through the strikezone for a called third strike.
Altamont scored the only run of the game in the second inning when Tyler Robbins scored on a groundout by Matt Robinson. Robbins led the Indians going 2-for-3.
BSE’s Myers with loss went six innings, allowing one run on three hits with five walks and two strikeouts.
“I think that’s the fourth time between the fall and spring that we faced that kid,” Whitt said. “Every time, it’s been a battle. He knows how to pitch.”
Whitt said Myers’ off-speed pitching tested his team all game.
“He has a really good curve ball and a really good changeup,” Whitt said. “His changeup is in the same slot as his fastball so it keeps us on our toes and hitting everything off our front foot.”
Forbes went 2-for-3 leading the Bombers at the plate.
“We just told them we’re going to leave and get a game plan in place for who we’re going to face. It’s one game at a time here on out. We can’t dwell on what happened here – good, bad, ugly, whatever. You just have to put it all behind you go to the next game.”
Sectional
The sectional could potentially have two National Trail Conference teams battling for the championship. In the top half, Okaw Valley faces ALAH, while Altamont faces South Central, which defeated Red Hill 5-4 when Spencer Johannes doubled in Sam Rubin giving the Cougars the lead.
In the bottom half, St. Anthony, who batted around the order twice in the first inning during their 15-0 victory over Hutsonville/Palenstine, will face North Clay, riding the hot bat of Donnie Zimmerman who went 3-for-4 with 4 RBI as the Cardinals sunk Dieterich 11-2 to advance.
Neoga, which dispatched Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 7-3, will face off against Cumberland, which survived a nailbiter against Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg, 2-0.
“We’ve got a chance to face South Central again for the fourth time this year,” Whitt said.”Their guys will overpower you.They have some of the best pitching in the area. They know how to pitch, too.”
“Don’t sleep on North Clay,” Whitt said. “It seems to be the National Trail Conference teams. And I know we get a little bit of an advantage by having a fall season, but this goes to show you how tough the NTC is.”
