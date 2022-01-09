Below is the 2021 Effingham Daily News All-Area Tennis Team.
This team highlights the top players from the area.
DOUBLES
MACY PROBST and ISABELLE HEMMEN - TEUTOPOLIS
The duo of Probst and Hemmen finished their season with a 30-1 record and a fifth-place finish at the state meet. The finish was the best in program history. Both individuals are seniors.
GET TO KNOW MACY
I need tickets to see... Morgan Wallen.
My biggest pet peeve is... when people are slow drivers and don't put on their blinkers.
My funniest tennis moment is... when I explained how to flip a scorecard when they actually just asked what color they were for it.
Describe your head coach... Kind-hearted. Determined. Always laughing, smiling.
If you had to go to dinner with three other people, who would they be... Grandma Marlene. George Washington. Jesus.
GET TO KNOW ISABELLE
I need tickets to see... Jason Aldean.
My biggest pet peeve is... when people complain while doing something they signed up for (like a sport).
My funniest tennis moment is... when the reporter asked how the plaque we just won felt, and I explained it instead of saying how I was feeling.
Describe your head coach... Enthusiastic. Competitive. Sympathetic.
If you had to go to dinner with three other people, who would they be... Taylor Swift. Jesus. Great-grandma Alice.
OLIVIA HEMMEN and LEXI WILL - TEUTOPOLIS
The duo of Will and Olivia Hemmen finished their seasons with a 20-8 record. They took third place at the Saint Anthony Sectional. Hemmen, a sophomore, and Will, a senior, were the No. 2 doubles team behind Probst and Isabelle Hemmen.
GET TO KNOW OLIVIA
I need tickets to see... Morgan Wallen.
My biggest pet peeve is... when people lie.
My funniest tennis moment is... when Grace tackled me in the hotel lobby at state.
Describe your head coach... Helpful. Cheerful. Optimistic.
If you had to go to dinner with three other people, who would they be... Sadie Robertson. Morgan Wallen. Luke Combs.
GET TO KNOW LEXI
I need tickets to see... Shania Twain.
My biggest pet peeve is... when people barge into conversations.
Describe your head coach... Awkward. Caring. Sympathetic.
If you had to go to dinner with three other people, who would they be... Adam Sandler. Kristen Bryant. Beyonce.
LYDIA KULL and AILA WOOMER - EFFINGHAM
The duo of Kull and Woomer finished the season with a 14-11 record. They took fourth-place at the Saint Anthony Sectional and went 0-2 at the state tournament. They were the No. 1 doubles team for head coach Erik Williamson.
GET TO KNOW LYDIA
I need tickets to see... Morgan Wallen.
My funniest tennis moment is... Giving a girl a black eye.
Describe your head coach... Caring. Kind. Compassionate.
If you had to go to dinner with three other people, who would they be... Jesus. Chris Evans. Tom Holland.
GET TO KNOW AILA
I need tickets to see... Luke Combs.
My funniest tennis moment is... Losing my shoe during a doubles match.
Describe your head coach... Fierce. Caring.
If you had to go to dinner with three other people, who would they be... Harry Styles. Jesus. Niall Horan.
GRACE KAROLEWICZ and LAURA SCHMIDT - SAINT ANTHONY
The duo of Karolewicz and Schmidt finished the season with a 6-2 doubles record. Karolewicz, a senior, and Schmidt, a junior, were the team's No. 2 doubles' team behind sophomore Emily Kowalke and senior Ali Adams.
GET TO KNOW GRACE
I need tickets to see... Taylor Swift.
My biggest pet peeve is... Laura.
My funniest tennis moment is... getting in fights with Laura.
Describe your head coach... Ditzy. Funny. Beautiful.
If you had to go to dinner with three other people, who would they be... Taylor Swift. Adele. Alex Wallner.
GET TO KNOW LAURA
I need tickets to see... Jxdn.
My biggest pet peeve is... Grace.
My funniest tennis moment is... falling on my face at sectionals.
Describe your head coach... Motivating. Muffin. Kind.
If you had to go to dinner with three other people, who would they be... Pete Davidson. Harry Raftus. Vinnie Hacker.
KAITLYN OLMSTEAD and JEAN LIN - NEWTON
The duo of Olmstead and Lin finished the season with a 7-6 doubles record, according to Tennis Reporting. Olmstead, a senior, and Lin, a junior, were the No. 2 doubles' team behind Hall and senior Emily Probst.
GET TO KNOW KAITLYN
I need tickets to see... U.S. Open.
My biggest pet peeve is... people that chew with their mouths open.
My funniest tennis moment is... when my doubles partner hit me with a ball when practicing multiple times.
Describe your head coach... Dedicated. Encouraging. Hopeful.
If you had to go to dinner with three other people, who would they be... Mom. Dad. Lauren (best friend).
GET TO KNOW JEAN
I need tickets to see... Australian Open.
My biggest pet peeve is... when people talk too much.
My funniest tennis moment is... when I slipped on the tennis court.
Describe your head coach... Dedicated. Encouraging. Helpful.
If you had to go to dinner with three other people, who would they be... Albert Einstein. Steph Curry. Jeff Bezos.
SINGLES
GRACE HOENE - TEUTOPOLIS
Hoene finished her senior season for the Lady Shoes with a 23-4 record. She took third place at the Saint Anthony Sectional and went 0-2 at the state tournament. She was the No. 1 singles competitor for head coach Allison Vogt.
GET TO KNOW GRACE
I need tickets to see... Adele in concert.
My biggest pet peeve is... when people don't eat with their mouths closed.
My funniest tennis moment is... when Coach Andy got smoked by a tennis ball during practice.
Describe your head coach... Kind. Talkative. Tells the best jokes.
If you had to go to dinner with three other people, who would they be... Jesus. Chris Pratt. Shakira.
MADISON MAPES - EFFINGHAM
Mapes finished her junior season for the Hearts with an 11-3 singles record in non-tournaments, according to Tennis Reporting. She was the No. 3 singles competitor behind Kull and senior Eden Wendling.
GET TO KNOW MADISON
I need tickets to see... Billie Eilish or a Green Bay Packers game.
My funniest tennis moment is... Bullying my teammates, then losing to them.
Describe your head coach... Funny. Nice. Understanding.
If you had to go to dinner with three other people, who would they be... Zac Efron. LeBron James Jr. Zendaya.
EMILY KOWALKE - SAINT ANTHONY
Kowalke finished her sophomore season for the Bulldogs with a 6-4 singles record in non-tournaments, according to Tennis Reporting. She finished second at the Saint Anthony Sectional and went 3-2 at the state tournament. She was the No. 1 singles competitor for head coach Darlene Esker.
GET TO KNOW EMILY
I need tickets to see... Harry Styles' concert.
My biggest pet peeve is... when people chew loudly.
My funniest tennis moment is... getting hit in the back at a match.
Describe your head coach... Crazy. Funny. Bad driver.
If you had to go to dinner with three other people, who would they be... Harry Styles. Taylor Swift. Harry Styles' mom.
JESSILYN HALL - NEWTON
Hall finished her senior season for the Lady Eagles with a 6-7 record in singles matches, according to Tennis Reporting. She started the year 0-6 before winning six of her last seven singles contests. She served as Newton's No. 1 singles competitor for most of the season for head coach Jeanette Hickox.
GET TO KNOW JESSILYN
I need tickets to see... U.S. Open
My biggest pet peeve is... when people shake their legs, and the whole table starts shaking.
My funniest tennis moment is... when a teammate hit herself in the face while attempting to return my serve.
Describe your head coach... Dedicated. Trustworthy. Encouraging.
If you had to go to dinner with three other people, who would they be... Mom. Dad. Dog (Pickles).
