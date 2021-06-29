Twenty-nine games played. Twenty-six games won.
During that stretch, the South Central Cougars baseball team made history.
Capturing a regional, sectional, and super-sectional championship wasn’t enough. The players, along with long-time head coach Curt Jones, wanted more, and on June 17, they put the finishing touches on a season to remember.
“It’s something that’s never happened,” Jones said. “Everybody wished, and I could have said that it didn’t have to be the baseball team. It could have been any school team. After watching some of the area schools and some of the coaches that I’ve coached against and seen how exciting it was for them, it’s something that we’ve hungered for, and it was cool to see the excitement out of everybody. I knew that it would be that way, but it was even more so than what I expected.”
THE REACTION
Jubilation. Excitement. Relief.
Just three words that describe the feeling after a fielder’s choice ended the state title game, and for senior Sebastian Cowger, it didn’t take long for that feeling to register.
“As soon as Chase Thompson flipped the ball to Aiden Dodson at second,” said Cowger on when he realized he won a state championship. “It felt unreal the whole bus ride home.
“I dropped the glove, and I remember chucking my helmet, and Chase and I hugged, and the whole team came around us.”
RELYING ON THE MOUND
Even with all the success, to Jones, it was still an unpredictable moment.
The bounces had to go the Cougars’ way, despite knowing that he had a team capable of doing something special, led by a three-headed monster in the rotation.
“You can’t predict a state championship, but I told them all along that there was not another 1A team that I’m aware of that’s got three guys that can pitch,” Jones said. “That’s what it takes in the postseason, and they all threw well. That’s what paid off for us.”
Tallying the most innings this season were Aiden Dodson, Chase Dodson, and Spencer Johannes, who combined to allow 85 hits and 33 earned runs over 140 2/3 innings. They struck out 203 batters and walked 75.
Chase Dodson led the rotation with a 0.94 earned run average. In 59 innings pitched, the John A. Logan signee struck out 95 batters and walked 24.
NAIL-BITING VICTORIES
There wasn’t a shortage of intense matchups during the run.
South Central won four games by two runs or less and three by one run or less in its seven postseason games.
In the sectional championship game, South Central defeated North Clay 1-0.
“That was a pitcher’s duel. Both pitchers threw well, and neither team hit much,” Jones said. “There were a lot of balls put in play, so both teams played well defensively. The only run that we got was on a two-strike bunt that was a gamble. It was just luck, and you got to get a lot of that along the way.”
After no offense whatsoever, the super-sectional matchup against Goreville made up for that.
South Central won 15-14, but during the game, senior Sebastian Cowger did have a slight feeling that all of his team’s hard work may come to an end.
“We were up 9-0, and then everything went downhill,” Cowger said. “Then, I remember it was 0-2 with Beau Jolliff, and we had Chase on second. We were down by one, and Beau, somehow, hit it the other way, straight down the line.”
No matter the circumstance, though, the Cougars prevailed.
Like Cowger, Chase Dodson also had a moment where he thought his dream might stay that way.
“We always talked about winning state our senior year. So, we were taking it one game at a time,” Chase Dodson said. “The first game of the regional, that scared us. Against Red Hill, we were down in the sixth, and we got some breaks, scored two runs, and tied it up.”
PREPARATION
Once South Central recorded the final out and defeated Mt. Pulaski in the state semifinal, Jones knew he didn’t have enough time to smarten his team up on their next challenge.
Father McGivney was waiting for them, but Jones felt his team could weather whatever the Griffins threw at his team. He knew his group wasn’t one that you could prepare for easily.
“Everyone’s trying to make phone calls and find out what you can about the other teams,” Jones said. “You get some information, but it’s a little bit different than some of the other sports. You might find out who their best pitchers are and who the dangerous ones are in their lineup, but you still have to go out and play. You got to throw strikes, and with those games being so crammed together, especially on the championship day, that’s never happened. With the pitch counts we have to follow; it was kind of tough to make that work. Thankfully, our top three pitchers; it’s kind of rare to have three good ones, and a lot of the other teams didn’t. They had to burn their best pitchers to get there, while we still had some pretty good ones left.”
FINISHING WITH A BANG
After a 2020 season that South Central didn’t have a chance to participate in, Cowger began to look at his high school career differently once the new season officially began.
“We didn’t get to play that much during the summer like we usually did, but we still played some. So, when we got to practice, we didn’t take it for granted,” Cowger said. “I think we tried harder than we normally would.”
By season’s end, that hard work paid off, as Cowger — a Lewis & Clark pledge — finished with a .357 with 21 runs, 32 RBIs, five doubles, one home run, and 10 walks to seven strikeouts.
It wasn’t just Cowger who found success at the plate, though.
Dodson, who finished as a Class 1A All-State selection, batted .483 with 54 runs, 29 RBIs, 11 doubles, 11 home runs, and 26 walks to three strikeouts to go along with his impressive pitching line.
Both finished their careers with South Central on a high note, and for Dodson, to earn a spot on the all-state team meant a lot to him.
“It means a lot with all of the competition in this area,” Dodson said. “With all of the other different teams that didn’t go as far as us, I thought it would be a challenge to be a part of it.”
Additionally, both also earned bragging rights as the team broke the school record for wins.
South Central had three 25-win campaigns before 2021, and Jones didn’t know until after the season that his team added more to the history books.
“Without looking at that, I couldn’t remember if we matched that or not,” Jones said. “That’s a really good accomplishment for these kids. That’s not why you play, but if you have a good team and make a run like that, you end up with a record like that. It’s something the kids can brag about forever.”
GIVING THANKS
As freshmen, Cowger and Dodson began their careers with a 12-12 mark.
Now, leaving the building as seniors, both individuals couldn’t give Jones enough credit.
Cowger said, “He’s shaped me into who I am. When I was a freshman and sophomore, he talked about how we didn’t have a leader. I wanted to be a leader when I was older, so I felt like I led the team this year. At the beginning of the year, we didn’t have very good team chemistry, and as the year went on, it got better and better, which helped us win. He talked about it the whole time.”
Dodson added, “He’s different from other coaches. He took time in practice to help us out individually.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.