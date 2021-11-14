Coach. Father. Role Model.
Those are only three words to describe Teutopolis legend Dennis Koester, who won over 650 games in 24 seasons while coaching the Lady Shoes girls’ basketball program, creating memories along the way.
When you walk through the hallways of J.H. Griffin Gym, aligning the wall is a picture of every state championship team from the school. Koester was responsible for five of those, and on Friday, the school honored his legacy by naming the court after him through a dedication.
“We talked about it and I wanted to do something special for Coach Koester and I thought naming the court after him, I thought it was time,” Lady Shoes’ head coach and athletic director Laurie Thompson said. “Mr. Sturgeon was agreeable and we talked to the Sportbackers and many of the Sportbackers were former players of Coach Koester and they took off with it.
“They thought it was an awesome idea and would help fund it. So, I put the night together and had a tremendous amount of help from my secretary, Carla Deters, so we set the night up and thought we could coincide it with the ‘Meet the Shoes’ Night, as well.”
Set up in the middle of the gym floor were chairs for each family member. Koester’s wife, three children, and mother were all in attendance.
“Mildred [Dennis’ mother] didn’t want to come out at first, but we talked her into it, so I’m glad she did. Linda [Dennis’ wife] and the Koester family have given up a lot of time with their dad because he coached for many years and when you’re a coach, you lose family time,” Thompson said. “But, they were always his biggest supporters. They loved to see him in the gym. They loved to see him coach and his kids followed him around everywhere. I’m so happy that they got to be a part of this.”
In addition to the family were tons of former players, too. All of whom helped unveil the renamed court.
An honor that left Dennis’ daughter Holly shocked.
“[Laurie] has been a huge part of our family. So – for her and the board – to come up with this idea and present it to us was a very special moment,” Holly said. “We’ll cherish it forever.”
Holly played for the Lady Shoes from 2007-2011 under Thompson.
During her time on the court, though, she wasn’t only playing for herself.
“I always grew up playing as a team player and that’s what my dad taught me from watching him and his players. Whenever I took the court, especially my senior year, I always thought that I wanted to make my dad proud,” Holly said. “I wanted to go out there and play every game with my whole heart.”
Meanwhile, for Thompson, who enters her 17th season with the Lady Shoes and has been around the Koester family for decades, she was not only Dennis’ assistant and junior varsity coach. Their relationship evolved.
“He wasn’t just a coach. He was a great teacher, great friend,” Thompson said. “Our relationship evolved. When I transitioned to his assistant, you see a different side of that individual. So, he became a great friend. I learned life from Coach Koester and I still use traits that I learned from him to this day.”
“Tough coach, we worked hard for him. We’d run through a wall for him. He was a classy individual and you take those traits because a lot of its not on-the-court traits. You takeaway, after you graduate, sometimes you look back and think, ‘I learned that from Coach Koester.’ A life lesson. He was a great guy.”
Thompson took over for Koester starting in 2006 after he tragically passed away in a car accident. He would have started his 25th season, which many believe would have been his last.
“It was a normal night,” said Thompson on what she recalls of the night Koester passed away. “We were upstairs, lifting weights and he always went swimming. He always worked out afterward, but unfortunately, things like that happen. Coach Koester’s kids, Kevin, Jay, Holly, Christina, grew up in the gym and I can remember when I was a player, his boys Jay and Kevin were in the gym when we were players. Then, as a coach, his daughters were in the gym with my kids because they’re the same age, but it was so sudden.
“He said that would be his final year and he always told me that I should have been a head coach.”
Altogether, over his 25 years of coaching, the lives that Koester impacted were endless.
Three such players that he impacted were Katrina Swingler-Deters, Maria Tegeler, and Leigha Hecht. All of whom shared their memories of him Friday.
KATRINA SWINGLER-DETERS
Swingler-Deters played for Teutopolis from 2003-2007.
”It’s brought a lot of memories back. I even teared up,” she said. “He’s a legend. He passed away my senior year and that was a big deal. Tonight, it was great to see the family here and see everybody in the community still remember him. Remember the legend he was and show the younger girls playing now what he was all about.
”Yeah, it was all about basketball, but he also taught us more than just that. Work hard, be honest, joked around, of course. He was serious, but he still meant well. He’s like a big teddy bear.”
MARIA TEGELER
Tegeler is an assistant coach for Thompson and played for Koester on the 1994-1995 state championship team. The Lady Shoes went 33-1 that season.
”He worked us hard in practice and we did a lot during the summer, too,” she said. “But he taught us a lot. Discipline was a big thing for him. He was a defensive coach to where if you didn’t know how to play defense, you weren’t going to play. “As a coach now, I tell the girls ‘Defense wins games, the offense always comes.’ Get into the groove of your defense and you will score.
”Running and conditioning are big things in it. They don’t like to do it, but we know how important it is because in the fourth quarter when the other team is tired, that’s when we usually pull ahead.”
LEIGHA HECHT
Hecht is Thompson’s daughter and is also an assistant coach on the team.
”Being little and coming to the practices and then finally getting to play for him up until my senior year. So, just tons of memories, growing up with his kids in the gym. He’s been a positive role model in my life and I know a lot of my teammates, as well. “He expected nothing, but all of your effort, every single day.
”It didn’t matter if you were the best player on the team or one that wasn’t as talented; as long as you gave the effort that you could, that was the biggest message.”
