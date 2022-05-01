Colin Kinkelaar woke up on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, not knowing what the day would bring.
A sophomore at Stewardson-Strasburg at the time, Kinkelaar headed off to school that morning, never realizing what was bound to happen would change his life forever.
Kinkelaar was in a brutal car accident just one mile away from the high school that ended up having doctors amputate his leg.
“We got a phone call from the school that there’d been an accident. We got there, and it was a sight to behold, to say the least,” said Jeremy Kinkelaar, Colin’s father and assistant coach on the Hatchets baseball team. “He hit a guard rail, and the guard rail went straight through the driver’s seat directly all the way to the trunk. His phone was in his pocket; we know that, but he doesn’t remember a single thing from the accident — which is a blessing.”
Colin had to have medical personnel extricate him from the vehicle upon their arrival, with Jeremy adding that his calmness helped save his life.
That same calmness is the same attitude that Colin has had since the accident, too.
Jeremy said he has never panicked and has only questioned himself on minimal occasions, even while on the operating table. He added that Colin knew what had happened to him.
As for the family, once they got to the hospital, it was a different reaction — one filled with a lot of tears and sorrow — but ended with them turning the page rather quickly.
“It was a shock, but we realized what happened. We got to the hospital, and doctors told us it was pretty much life or limb, so the doctors had to do what they had to do,” Jeremy said. “I cried for 10 minutes uncontrollably, and that was about it. Then, we went into parent mode and did what we had to do as parents; we had to turn the page and realize that this was going to be a hard road not only for us but for him and doing what needed to be done for our son.”
Jeremy and his family knew that they had to be more of a support than anything else, which has since paid off.
After nearly two years — both of which included grueling rehabilitation — Colin is now walking again at full strength.
He is also driving again, which Jeremy said Colin had to re-learn with his opposite leg.
“I don’t think it was that hard. It was a lot of country driving to get used to and driving with his opposite leg,” Jeremy said. “He does a lot of four-wheel driving in the country at our farm, which helped get him back into the swing of things and get his confidence back behind the wheel.
“It’s probably been the easiest thing, ironically.”
One thing that Colin was more eager to return to, however, was being back on a baseball diamond again — something that gave him so much joy before the accident and continues to give him joy now.
Colin officially returned to the field Wednesday night against St. Anthony, where he batted leadoff.
“Returning to the field is a big moment for me,” Colin said. ‘I’ve been looking forward to this for the past two years, and at some points, I didn’t think that I would get here, so being able to come back and play means a lot to my family and me.”
Before his initial plate appearance, Jeremy put both hands on Colin’s helmet and gave him a brief message before Colin took a couple of deep breaths and headed to the batter’s box.
Fans then stood and cheered while capturing the moment on their cellphones as Colin smiled from ear-to-ear before the home plate umpire signaled for the game to continue; Colin had just recorded his first official at-bat since the fall season of his sophomore year.
“Words can’t even explain how I was feeling,” Colin said. “I was so amazed by the turnout and the support that I got when I was out there. Being able to get that as a player is amazing.”
It had been a long time coming; countless games of sitting and watching some of his close friends make memories upset him but, in contrast, made him happier, too.
“At the beginning, when I first came back, it kind of upset me watching all my friends play, and I had to sit there and watch, but over time, I realized that watching my friends play and watching them be happy, it made me happy; my time would come again, and it did,” Colin said.
He was also even happier after his first plate appearance ended with a walk.
Colin took all five pitches of his at-bat before trotting down the first-base line to the applause and jubilation of both home and visiting dugouts before receiving a hug from his dad at the first-base bag.
“I was talking about this with Kelly and some friends, but I wasn’t sure how I would act if he were to get a hit or get on base,” Jeremy said. “I was just blessed the way it happened. He’s always had a good eye at the plate, so he didn’t swing at any of those four close pitches; he earned that walk, which led to our first run of the ball game.
“It was important, and I had a front-row seat to the action, so as a dad, as an assistant coach, it was just an incredible moment.”
After the moment, Colin was then pinch-ran for by Austin Wittenberg. As he jogged off the field, Colin shared a moment with Bulldogs’ first baseman Brody Niebrugge — a fellow senior and former summer ball teammate — before hugging head coach Brett Harmeier and receiving adoration from his teammates as he went back to the dugout.
It was a moment that Colin and his family will never forget and one that you could never predict, either, even though Colin’s doctors told him that a return was a possibility.
“The doctor told me that if I set my mind to something, I could do it. So, right when he told me that, I was pretty happy at the time,” Colin said. “Throughout my recovery, there were some times when I doubted myself; I didn’t think that I would ever get back to this spot, but being able to do it, it’s amazing.”
Harmeier also said that Colin was practicing with the team all summer long, knowing that this day would come; he just wanted to be the perfect fit — and it was.
“We knew it was going to come at some point, we were waiting for the right time to get everybody here, and today ended up being that day against a St. Anthony team where I know he’s got friends and people over there that he knows.”
However, even with all of his hard work to make his triumphant return, Colin can’t take all of the credit; he said that his family, instead, deserves the most of it.
“My parents motivated me and pushed me to keep working every day so that maybe I would get this chance again, and the community around me, all the support I got after my accident, drove me to work to get back to this spot,” Colin said.
