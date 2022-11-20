A FRONT ROW SEAT: Niebrugge enters 20th year as Teutopolis public address announcer, although it almost didn't happened

“Welcome to another night of Teutopolis Wooden Shoes — or Lady Shoes — basketball.”
Those nine words are synonymous with the storied basketball programs at Teutopolis High School and are all uttered by one man.
Rich Niebrugge has been sitting adjacent to the home bench at J.H. Griffin Gym since the 2002 basketball season, serving as the public address announcer for both programs.
The first game Niebrugge announced on the boys’ side was on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2002. Teutopolis — which was then in the National Trail Conference — hosted Neoga.
“I just remember saying, ‘Is this going to sound stupid?’ I probably asked my wife, ‘What do you think? Should I try this?’” Niebrugge said. “I tend to be an excitable guy, so I thought, if I am going to do this, I’m going to have to do it all the way.”
Teutopolis ended up winning Niebrugge’s debut, 81-41.
What many may not know, though, is that Niebrugge almost didn’t announce that game.
He stumbled upon the job by accident.
“Greg Beck had just been hired as the principal, and he came up and said, ‘Hey, you did a good job announcing the baseball games this fall. Would you mind announcing the basketball games?’” Niebrugge said. “I said, ‘Well, I’m happy to help, but I didn’t announce any baseball games.’”
Niebrugge added that Beck confused him with Dick Hawickhorst, the announcer for the baseball games at the time.
It was a mistake that could have happened to anyone.
In this case, though, it was a mistake Niebrugge was grateful for, as he would have the opportunity to showcase his voice differently, with his aforementioned welcome being the attention-grabber.
However, Niebrugge would be the first to tell you that he wasn’t quite sure why he started using the phrase other than a standard welcome.
“For lack of a better phrase, [it was] how else am I going to welcome everyone to our gym and welcome people to our community?”
What Niebrugge didn’t know, though, was that the welcome would turn into something impactful and something that players would look forward to down the road.
Niebrugge said that he recalled one moment when a player came up to him and said, “I can’t wait until I’m a senior starter on this team. I can’t wait to hear my name announced as part of the starting lineup.”
Altogether, those types of interactions leave Niebrugge with not only a sense of pride but also a sense of gratitude as a Teutopolis graduate, as he has left his mark on the school in some fashion.
Niebrugge graduated from Teutopolis in 1995, and although his voice resonates with the audience, what he is more proud of is the community support that they show their teams. Something that hasn’t changed to this day.
“This community has rallied around a lot of things, and one of those things is sports,” Niebrugge said. “I know our town gets a lot of attention as a basketball town, but the truth is our town rallies around all the different sports teams: basketball, baseball, softball, volleyball, and track. Our community likes to come together anytime our young people compete or get out on the athletic field.”
A year of no athletics didn’t change that, either. The community stayed the same, despite the COVID-19 pandemic altering their plans.
Once the state lifted all restrictions and allowed large gatherings, though, it was a relief for Niebrugge — and countless others — that everything was starting to return to normality.
The Wooden Shoes’ first home game back post-pandemic started with a 59-51 victory over Tolono Unity on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.
It was also a game Niebrugge will never forget and one of his favorites as a public address announcer.
“It was so nice to welcome the people back to a gym for basketball, and it was so nice that we could come back in the gym and gather; get people together,” Niebrugge said. “It’s an experience to come to this gym, and when the gym is full of people, and the crowd is behind the team, it’s cool. To run out to a roaring crowd, and when the band does what they do, we have a very good atmosphere.”
But what the crowd also got to hear during that game was a different way Niebrugge announced, too.
Teutopolis hosted 11 games during the condensed 2020-2021 season.
During that time, Niebrugge changed how he kept the audience up-to-date with the contest.
Formerly, Niebrugge wouldn’t announce made baskets or fouls on either team. The pandemic-shortened campaign made him change his ways, though, mainly because of how the audience had to watch games.
“During COVID, I started [announcing] points and fouls during the game. We started doing it then because fans watched the games as they were streamed, but the score was often wrong, or they couldn’t tell the score on the television, so I started announcing the score and who made the bucket,” Niebrugge said. “Other schools have done that for a long time; we’ve never done it.”
Overall, what Niebrugge understood during that time was that change was needed.
That doesn’t change when he begins his 20th season on Tuesday, Dec. 6, against Paris, either, albeit this year, change is a little more personal.
For Niebrugge, the change this year will be to hopefully have the opportunity to announce his son, Joey, who will be on the varsity squad, which he claims will be different.
Rich said that he’s announced cousins and family members of friends over his time but has never had the chance to announce one of his own.
“We’ll see how that goes. That’ll be something different,” Rich said. “I hope [Joey] doesn’t turn it over and say, ‘Dad. Be quiet.’ But when you teach and live here your whole life, you know the kids well, and it’s fun.”
Rich and his wife, Brenda, have five children — four of which are boys.
Joey is the third youngest.
“It’s been cool over the years for the boys. They would come down and sit on my lap when they were young, so it was cool for them to get that front-row seat. Each would bring some friends, sit down by the scorer’s table with me, and they would get to hear the coach talk; they would give the players high-fives.”
That tradition of youngsters giving players high-fives continues today, too, which Rich said he likes seeing more than anything else.
“I like how that helps feed the tradition,” Rich said. “These kids look up to these ballplayers.”