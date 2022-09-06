The 30th Annual Crossroads Classic Volleyball Tournament begins this weekend in Effingham.
Hosted by Effingham High School and Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg, this is a 24-team, high-level tournament and arguably the best such tournament in downstate Illinois. That is so because — in the previous 29 years — 39 teams have come out and finished their season with a state championship.
Tournament co-chair Kathy Leornard, a long-time volleyball official, offered this assessment.
"The skills and technique of many of these teams are far superior to most of what you see in this area," Leonard said. "It’s an opportunity to see some great high school volleyball here in Effingham.”
The tournament features teams from Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, and Missouri. Play begins at 6:00 on Friday evening and — 60 matches later — concludes at about 5:00 on Saturday. With four courts at Effingham High School and one each at Effingham Junior High and Sacred Heart Grade School, there is plenty of action the whole time.
Among the favorites are Normal University, Glenbard West, Breese Mater Dei, and Edwardsville from Illinois, Newburgh Castle from Indiana, McCracken County from Kentucky, and Ozark from Missouri. However, other teams in the field can definitely make an impact and possibly win it all.
Aside from the Flaming Hearts and the Hatchets, the Teutopolis Lady Shoes are the only other local school joining a field that comes from a wide area.
If you can’t be there, all the scores will be available on the tournament website www.crosroadsclassic.org. For more information, check the Monday edition of the Effingham Daily News.
