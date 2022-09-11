There was plenty of excitement on the city’s west side this past weekend.
Besides the Friday night lights of Klosterman Field at Washington Savings Bank Stadium, the nearby gyms also saw loads of action.
Twenty-four strong high school volleyball teams battled in the 30th Annual Crossroads Classic Tournament.
Following those 60 exciting matches, Normal University High School ended up atop the field. Libertyville was the runner-up. Ozark, Missouri, finished third, and Glenbard West rounded out the top four. The Pioneers knocked off Fairfield, Terre Haute South, Champaign Central, and Ozark to reach the title match.
A tournament single-set points record was achieved on Friday night when Libertyville beat Jefferson City, Missouri, 35-33, in the second set of their pool match. Another highlight of pool play was Terre Haute South’s 24-26, 26-24, 25-18 victory over Fairfield.
Overall, there was excitement all over the place Saturday as 14 of the 36 matches needed three sets to decide, and many of the two-set matches featured single-digit points differences.
University of Illinois-bound Lily Barry from University High was the Classic MVP. She joins, among others, Ella Wrobel, Hallie Shelton, Molly Hagerty, Samantha Epenza, and Kelsey Robinson as former Classic MVPs who went on to compete at Big Ten schools.
The area schools struggled a bit against such intense competition, as Windsor/Stew-Stras finished eighth in the silver flight, Effingham finished third, and Teutopolis finished seventh in the bronze flight. However, all three of their coaches indicated that this experience should help them down the road this season.
The 31st Crossroads Classic will be from September 8-9, 2023. A complete rundown of all the scores and all-tournament selections for this year’s event is on the tournament website, www.crossroadsclassic.org.
