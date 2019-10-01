(All times Eastern)
Wednesday, October 2
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
7 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Iowa

ESPNU — Missouri at Louisiana State

8 p.m.

SEC — Alabama at Auburn

9 p.m.

BTN — Penn State at Wisconsin

ESPNU — Texas at Texas Christian

GOLF
6 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — European Tour Golf: Open de España, first round, Madrid

HORSE RACING
1 p.m.

FS2 — Belmont Park Live: From Elmont, N.Y.

MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.

ESPN — Playoff: Tampa Bay at Oakland, A.L. Wild Card

ESPN2 — Playoff: Tampa Bay at Oakland, A.L. Wild Card

NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.

NBCSN — Washington at St. Louis

10:30 p.m.

NBCSN — San Jose at Vegas

RUGBY
3:30 a.m.

NBCSN — World Cup 2019: France vs. U.S., Pool C, Fukuoka, Japan

6 a.m. (Thursday)

NBCSN — World Cup 2019: Ireland vs. Russia, Pool A, Kobe, Japan

SOCCER (MEN'S)
12:55 p.m.

TNT — UEFA Champions League: Borussia Dortmund at Slavia Prague, Group F

3 p.m.

TNT — UEFA Champions League: Inter Milan at FC Barcelona, Group F

TENNIS
6 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Rakuten Japan Open & The China Open, Early Rounds

10 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Rakuten Japan Open & The China Open, Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Rakuten Japan Open & The China Open, Early Rounds

TRACK AND FIELD
9:30 a.m.

NBCSN — IAAF World Championships 2019: Day 6, Doha Qatar ---

