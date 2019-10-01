|(All times Eastern)
|Wednesday, October 2
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
|7 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Iowa
ESPNU — Missouri at Louisiana State
|8 p.m.
SEC — Alabama at Auburn
|9 p.m.
BTN — Penn State at Wisconsin
ESPNU — Texas at Texas Christian
|GOLF
|6 a.m. (Thursday)
GOLF — European Tour Golf: Open de España, first round, Madrid
|HORSE RACING
|1 p.m.
FS2 — Belmont Park Live: From Elmont, N.Y.
|MLB BASEBALL
|8 p.m.
ESPN — Playoff: Tampa Bay at Oakland, A.L. Wild Card
ESPN2 — Playoff: Tampa Bay at Oakland, A.L. Wild Card
|NHL HOCKEY
|8 p.m.
NBCSN — Washington at St. Louis
|10:30 p.m.
NBCSN — San Jose at Vegas
|RUGBY
|3:30 a.m.
NBCSN — World Cup 2019: France vs. U.S., Pool C, Fukuoka, Japan
|6 a.m. (Thursday)
NBCSN — World Cup 2019: Ireland vs. Russia, Pool A, Kobe, Japan
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|12:55 p.m.
TNT — UEFA Champions League: Borussia Dortmund at Slavia Prague, Group F
|3 p.m.
TNT — UEFA Champions League: Inter Milan at FC Barcelona, Group F
|TENNIS
|6 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Rakuten Japan Open & The China Open, Early Rounds
|10 p.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Rakuten Japan Open & The China Open, Early Rounds
|6 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Rakuten Japan Open & The China Open, Early Rounds
|TRACK AND FIELD
|9:30 a.m.
NBCSN — IAAF World Championships 2019: Day 6, Doha Qatar ---
