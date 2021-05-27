The South Central Cougars will look to carry over their success from the regular season, currently 16-3 into the IHSA State Playoffs next Saturday.
The Cougars played well this season and are currently the No. 2 seed in Sub-Sectional A within Sectional 6 (21T).
The Cougars have been led by Chase Dodson.
Dodson had a stellar fall season, hitting nine home runs at the plate while going 4-1 on the mound with a 3.47 ERA with 68 strikeouts in 36 innings.
Dodson's power has been on full display in the spring as well. He notched a home run in each of his first four games, including wins over Greenville and Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City.
In one of the team's most pivotal wins, Dodson had a strong showing on the mound against the Altamont Indians and it likely helped decide the seedings in the regional, as South Central edged Altamont for the No. 2 seed with Altamont taking the No. 3 seed.
Dodson was one out from completing the game on the mound, but had to be taken out due to his pitch count. But over 6 2/3 innings, he amassed 12 strikeouts to just four walks. He also had a big win against Benton, tossing four innings while allowing two runs and striking out six.
Anytime the Cougars suffered a loss on the season, they bounced back with a convincing win. In an 8-0 win over Neoga, both Chase and Aiden Dodson homered with Chase Dodson earning the win on the mound.
He allowed just four hits over seven innings while striking out 13 with the help of his upper-80s fastball.
Spencer Johannes gives them another great option on the mound.
In the team's second matchup with the Altamont Indians this season, Johannes earned the complete-game win, allowing one unearned run on five hits while striking out five.
In the third and final matchup with Altamont, Brandt Hiestand and Aiden Dodson each homered on the way to a 6-5 win.
In 19 games, Chase Dodson has seven home runs.
The Cougars will have to defeat St. Anthony to get out of the regional, but with their pitching and timely hitting, they can take on any team on any given day and come out with a win.
