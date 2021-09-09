South Central FFA earns top honors at Farm Progress Show contest

On Aug. 31, 30 members of the South Central FFA Chapter attended the Farm Progress Show in Decatur.
The Farm Progress show is held annually and alternates between Decatur, Illinois, and Boone, Iowa. The show is used to present and show off new and cutting-edge technology in the agriculture industry.
During the show, the University of Illinois was hosting a Soil Judging Contest in a nearby field. The contest was open to FFA members from both Illinois and Indiana. There were a total of eight South Central FFA members who participated in the competition and were divided into two teams. Team 1 included Dennis Wollin, Alec Langley, Eli Arenas, and Hailey Shuler. Team 2 included Kyla Engel, Riley Schaal, Colton Smith and Evan Hoover.
Out of 111 participants from Illinois, South Central FFA members took first-, second- and third-place individual scores. Langley took first place; Arenas, second and Dennis Wollin, third place. South Central’s Team 1 was also recognized as the first-place team in the state of Illinois. Team 2 placed third in the competition as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.