South Central Girls Basketball Schedule
2/2 at Webber W 72-29
2/4 vs Altamont L 69-51
2/8 at Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City L 58-45
2/20 vs Sandoval W 67-20
2/22 vs Dieterich W 62-36
2/24 at St. Anthony L 64-47
2/25 vs Brownstown/St. Elmo W 54-38
3/1 vs Wayne City 6:15pm
3/3 at Neoga 6 p.m.
3/4 at Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 6:00pm
3/6 vs North Clay 6 p.m.
3/8 at Sandoval 6:15pm
3/10 vs Ramsey 6:15pm
3/11 at NTC Championship Shootout TBA
South Central Girls Basketball Roster (stats courtesy of MaxPreps)
# Name Position Year Points p/g
1 Jaylen Michel G So. 0.8
2 Sierra Arnold G/F So. 2.4
4 Taegan Webster G Fr. 6.0
5 Kaitlyn Shepard G Jr. N/A
11 Brooklyn Garrett G/F So. 6.3
12 Jessica Blomberg G/F Sr. 2.0
14 Halle Smith G/F Jr. 14.0
21 Adrianna Horton G Sr. 2.5
23 Sydnee Garrett G/F Sr. 7.1
25 Laney Webster G Jr. 14.8
30 Alexis Cowger C So. N/A
31 Brooke Cowger C Fr. N/A
41 Kayli Swift C/F Sr. 8.4
