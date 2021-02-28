South Central Girls Basketball Schedule

2/2 at Webber W 72-29

2/4 vs Altamont L 69-51

2/8 at Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City L 58-45

2/20 vs Sandoval W 67-20

2/22 vs Dieterich W 62-36

2/24 at St. Anthony L 64-47

2/25 vs Brownstown/St. Elmo W 54-38

3/1 vs Wayne City 6:15pm

3/3 at Neoga 6 p.m.

3/4 at Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 6:00pm

3/6 vs North Clay 6 p.m.

3/8 at Sandoval 6:15pm

3/10 vs Ramsey 6:15pm

3/11 at NTC Championship Shootout TBA

South Central Girls Basketball Roster (stats courtesy of MaxPreps)

# Name Position Year Points p/g

1 Jaylen Michel G So. 0.8

2 Sierra Arnold G/F So. 2.4

4 Taegan Webster G Fr. 6.0

5 Kaitlyn Shepard G Jr. N/A

11 Brooklyn Garrett G/F So. 6.3

12 Jessica Blomberg G/F Sr. 2.0

14 Halle Smith G/F Jr. 14.0

21 Adrianna Horton G Sr. 2.5

23 Sydnee Garrett G/F Sr. 7.1

25 Laney Webster G Jr. 14.8

30 Alexis Cowger C So. N/A

31 Brooke Cowger C Fr. N/A

41 Kayli Swift C/F Sr. 8.4

Tags

Trending Video