South Central Boys Basketball Roster

Number Name Height Year/Position

#3 Corey Smith 5’10 Senior Guard

#4 Brandt Hiestand 5’8 Junior Guard

#5 Ethan Watwood 5’9 Sophomore Guard

#10 Aidan Dodson 5’9 Sophomore Guard

#11 London Hails 5’11 Junior Guard

#12 Chase Dodson 5’11 Senior Guard

#14 Spencer Johannes 5’9 Junior Guard

#15 Hayden Harper 5’11 Senior Forward

#21 Collin Miller 6’3 Senior Guard

#22 Sebastian Cowger 5’11 Senior Forward

#23 Amos Blomberg 5’11 Senior Forward

#25 Alec Langley 5’10 Junior Forward

#30 Keenin Willshire 6’3 Junior Forward

#35 Ethan Dunn 5’10 Sophomore Forward

South Central Boys Basketball Schedule

Date Opponent Time

2/2 vs Webber 6:30pm

2/5 vs Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 7:00pm

2/9 at Altamont 7:00pm

2/10 at Waltonville 6:15pm

2/12 vs Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 6:15pm

2/16 vs Neoga 7:00pm

2/18 at Sandoval 6:15pm

2/19 at North Clay 7:00pm

2/23 vs St. Anthony 7:00pm

2/26 at Dieterich 7:00pm

2/27 vs Patoka 6:15pm

3/2 at St. Elmo/Brownstown 7:00pm

3/5 vs Ramsey 6:15pm

3/9 at Patoka 6:15pm

3/12 at NTC Championship Shootout TBA

Tags

Trending Video