South Central Boys Basketball Roster
Number Name Height Year/Position
#3 Corey Smith 5’10 Senior Guard
#4 Brandt Hiestand 5’8 Junior Guard
#5 Ethan Watwood 5’9 Sophomore Guard
#10 Aidan Dodson 5’9 Sophomore Guard
#11 London Hails 5’11 Junior Guard
#12 Chase Dodson 5’11 Senior Guard
#14 Spencer Johannes 5’9 Junior Guard
#15 Hayden Harper 5’11 Senior Forward
#21 Collin Miller 6’3 Senior Guard
#22 Sebastian Cowger 5’11 Senior Forward
#23 Amos Blomberg 5’11 Senior Forward
#25 Alec Langley 5’10 Junior Forward
#30 Keenin Willshire 6’3 Junior Forward
#35 Ethan Dunn 5’10 Sophomore Forward
South Central Boys Basketball Schedule
Date Opponent Time
2/2 vs Webber 6:30pm
2/5 vs Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 7:00pm
2/9 at Altamont 7:00pm
2/10 at Waltonville 6:15pm
2/12 vs Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 6:15pm
2/16 vs Neoga 7:00pm
2/18 at Sandoval 6:15pm
2/19 at North Clay 7:00pm
2/23 vs St. Anthony 7:00pm
2/26 at Dieterich 7:00pm
2/27 vs Patoka 6:15pm
3/2 at St. Elmo/Brownstown 7:00pm
3/5 vs Ramsey 6:15pm
3/9 at Patoka 6:15pm
3/12 at NTC Championship Shootout TBA
