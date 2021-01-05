Just like everything over the past nine months, the 2020 Heisman Trophy Presentation was different to say the least.
With no crowd, no family members, and no lining up of the former Heisman Trophy winners, COVID-19 made its presence felt beyond the delay of the presenting of award.
It's also weird because DeVonta Smith becomes the first wide receiver since Michigan's Desmond Howard to take home the hardware. This columnist wasn't even born the year Howard struck the Heisman Trophy pose against Ohio State after a 93-yard touchdown.
There's a lot to unwrap in what makes this so atypical, beyond the drought since a wide receiver last won.
We can start with the team he plays for; the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Since Nick Saban had arrived, the only players to win were running backs Mark Ingram and Derrick Henry. But that hasn't meant the Crimson Tide didn't have the overall talent at the receiver position in the past, including Julio Jones, Amari Cooper, as well as the pair of Crimson Tide receivers that were drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft last year in Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III.
Current Crimson Tide running back Najee Harris could have been up for the award himself if not for all of Alabama's talent through the air. Still, Harris finished with the same yards per carry as former winner Ingram, as well as higher than Henry's 5.6 yards per carry. Of course, Saban ran Henry 395 times over 15 games for 2,219 yards and 28 touchdowns, nowhere near Harris' 229 attempts. But Harris was able to turn those into 24 touchdowns on 166 fewer carries.
Before Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagavailoa showed up on campus, Alabama's arguably weakest position on the field was under center. No disrespect to National Championship winners Greg McElroy or AJ McCarron, but the Tide was able to lean heavily on the run game in many of those seasons.
What's also abnormal about the situation was that Alabama quarterback Mac Jones found himself atop the Heisman odds at one time following a 41-0 thumping of Mississippi State in which Jones threw for four touchdowns in Week 9.
While Smith takes home the hardware, there's really no telling whether he was even the best at the position on his own team.
Following a 63-48 win over Ole Miss, Alabama saw receiver Jaylen Waddle jump up to +1000 odds to win the award (10/1) and had dropped to +800 before Waddle suffered a fractured ankle against Tennessee. At the time, those odds were the shortest odds of any non-quarterback at the time of the injury.
Since that time, Smith's transition to the No. 1 receiver was seamless, scoring 16 touchdowns including the SEC Championship and the College Football Playoff Semifinal win over Notre Dame.
Despite the ankle fracture, rumors have surfaced that Waddle could join his now Heisman Trophy winning teammate Smith for the National Championship, when they look to put an exclamation point on what turned out to be quite the season for all involved.
