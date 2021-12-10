SIGEL – There is a special number the Walk family of rural Sigel have taken to heart over the past 20 years.
The John Deere 6030, built from 1972 through 1977, was an agricultural powerhouse during the period they were manufactured, according to Brad Walk of My6030.
“Comparatively, they were like the big block muscle cars of the 1970s,” Walk said. “It’s John Deere’s version of a muscle tractor. There is a lot of nostalgia behind 6030s.”
When he was growing up on the farm, his family didn’t own a 6030. However, a few of his neighbors did have the high-performance turbo engine tractor. He attended several tractor pulls back at the time and knew the John Deere 6030 model was a very dominate tractor.
“They were far beyond other tractors at that time as far as horsepower goes,” he said.
Walk said he bought his first 6030 in 1998 when he was 25, and only used it briefly on his family farm in rural Sigel. It was then he started looking for parts when he discovered there was quite a demand for 6030 parts. In 2003, he said he made his first business transaction.
“I took the cab off my tractor and tried to sell it. It became clear to me there was an enormous amount of interest in the same parts I was looking for because they didn’t make that many without cabs. People who were collecting them preferred to have one without a cab,” he said. “John Deere only made 4,028 of them.”
He said as farmers had more disposable income they became more interested in collecting 6030 tractors.
“I would just very slowly buy one or two tractors here and there and it was easy to find someone to buy it,” Walk said.
He said there were two versions of the 6030. Some were built with turbo engines and some were not.
“Forty-six were made without turbos which adds another twist to the 6030 story,” he said. “It was the only John Deere tractor they ever offered with a choice of engines.”
Walk said there was very little interest in the lower horsepower, non-turbo engines and only 46 6030s with non-turbo engines were made in 1973.
He said he made thousands of phone calls in his quest to find 6030 tractors. Walk said in years past he could go to a John Deere dealer would give him names and addresses of people who purchased the tractor and it’s serial number.
“I would go to John Deere and get 500 serial numbers and I would call to try and see if they still had the tractor or knew where the tractor was,” Walk said. “Over time people started realizing I’m looking for them. Here we are 20 years later its been nice because people will think of me when they are wanting to sell or buy and that’s what we are here for.”
He said the biggest blessing of all is the people he has met along the way. Walk said he has talked and made friendships with people in just about every state.
“I met life-long friends from talking about the tractors,” Walk said.
Today, it’s a family business. Brad Walk, his wife, Casey, children Dalton, Connor, Reese, Karli and Mason all pitch in to help out with the business. He said his father, Bill Walk, and mother, Doris Walk, have been very supportive throughout the years.
“Casey is supportive and she is just awesome. She has lots of ideas and suggestions and is very good at marketing,” he said. “Dalton and Connor are helping out in the shop all of the time.”
Walk credits his cousin, Bernie Platz, as one of the masterminds behind the scenes.
“He’s a mechanical genius. Anything that is complicated ... He’s got my back,” Walk said. “I’m not a mechanic. He’s my go to guy anytime I need anything fixed.”
He said that Jay Romack, Rich Mette and Keith Postlewait are not members of his immediate family, however play an important role in the My6030 business.
“We couldn’t do what we do without them,” Brad Walk said. “Those guys are about like family. They are great guys.”
He said even though the My6030 business is important there is another factor he considers more important.
“Farming absolutely comes first focus,” Walk said.
Walk is a sixth generation family farmer and says he believes his boys will be the seventh.
“The seventh generation appears to be well on the way,” he said.
Walk said on average they sell 40 to 50 John Deere 6030 tractors a year. He said he only restores only an handful of the 6030 tractors every year. He said he buys tractors, cleans them up, checks them over, then the customer has the option of how they want the tractor to look after it is completed.
“We don’t sell the tractor and then were done,” Walk said. “If you want different tires or change the look of it. We are here to customize the overall appearance of the tractor according to the customer’s preference.”
He said some clients have added front wheel assist because the original 6030 tractors came from the factory only two wheel drive, custom tires, installed different engines, changed transmissions, changed the axles and steering. Walk also has several 6030 parts available for sale.
“We probably have an unmatched parts inventory for 6030s,” he said. “We have anything you could possibly want.”
Walk said coming through his business over the years has been 400 of the total 4,028 John Deere 6030s produced. He said he has sold 6030s in several continents overseas and just about every state in the US.
“We sell tractors all over the world. We’ve shipped tractors to Europe, Africa, Australia and South America. We ship 10 to 12 tractors overseas every year,” he said. “I’ve sold to nearly every state except Hawaii, Utah, Nevada and Rhode Island,”
He also has his own collection of 6030s that includes the first 6030 made, the only 6030 that came off the assembly line painted yellow, one of the 46 non-turbo 6030s ever made in 1973 and the final 6030 off the assembly line any person could own.
“The last 6030 was kept by John Deere off the assembly line,” he said. “The thing I enjoy most about all of this is just meeting people.”
Visit my6030.com for more information about the 6030 tractor and available parts.
Today, Walk lives only three quarters of a mile from where he grew up.
“I always tell people I didn’t get far in life,” he quipped.
