Open wide and say, ‘Duh’
An Alaska dentist apparently has some growing up to do. He videoed himself riding a hoverboard while doing surgery on an unconscious patient, then sent the video around to friends.
It was revealed as part of a massive criminal case against Dr. Seth Lookhart, who was convicted last week on 46 counts that included Medicaid billing fraud, theft and other crimes. But it was the hoverboard allegation that has seemingly stoked the most public outrage because of the potential danger it posed to his patient, who was unconscious for a tooth extraction.
The patient, Veronica Wilhelm, testified that she never gave consent to be video recorded while sedated. “I would have said ‘Hell, no,” she said, adding that the fact that he performed the surgery while balancing on a hoverboard is “unprofessional” and “crazy.”
Prosecutors said the evidence against Lookhart — including about the hoverboard episode — “was often supported, and often in excruciating detail, by Lookhart’s own texts, photos and videos.”
Driven to common sense
It has never made much sense to punish people for things like failure to pay fines by taking away their driver’s licenses — thus making it more difficult for them to work and catch up on what they owe. So it’s a smart move by Illinois to stop using license suspension as a punishment for most non-driving-related infractions.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed a law that changes the offenses for which a defendant can face driver’s license suspension, removing any offense that isn’t directly related to driving. Suspending the license of a drunk driver is one thing, but for failure to pay court fees or unpaid tickets? That just ensures that people have a harder time working, which makes them less likely to pay up.
Missouri should take note. A 2014 Missouri law suspends licenses of those who owe $2,500 or more in unpaid child support. It sounds like a satisfying punishment for scofflaws, but if it costs the defendant his ability to pay anything, who wins?
Another good reason why it’s illegal
An man in India who was transporting his cockfight-bred rooster to a match has died after the rooster delivered a fatal blow to him. Cockfighting has been illegal in India for the past six decades, but that hasn’t halted a practice that is abusive and always ends in at least one rooster’s death.
In this case, the rooster’s owner, a father of three, had tied a razor to the animal’s claw in preparation for a fight. The idea clearly was to make the animal even more lethal. That’s what it proved to be. As the rooster tried to break free from the owner, the razor sliced the man’s neck. Bizarrely, the illegal local cockfight went on as planned because the gambling money from the practice was just too tempting to be derailed by one man’s death.
