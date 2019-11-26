EFFINGHAM — Shoppers from Olney came to Effingham prepared to bring back the essentials for their upcoming Thanksgiving Day dinner, including traveling with a cooler to haul back fresh turkeys.
Larry Penman and his wife, Linda, left Nuxoll Food Center at 1211 South Banker St., and carried out the poultry and carefully placed it in their cooler for the ride home.
“There’s 20-plus pounds of Amish fresh turkey there,” said Larry Penman, as he latched down his cooler lid in the back of their vehicle. While in town, the couple plan to pick up other items for their Thanksgiving Day meal for which they are expecting eight people to attend.
The couple make regular trips to Nuxoll’s and try to stock up on meat that they can put in their freezer, as well.
“These are way better than the frozen turkeys, in my opinion,” said Linda Penman.
Another shopper, Maura Voyles of Effingham, said she’s a regular in the Nuxoll Food Center and shopping for Thanksgiving Day meal was no different. She walked out with two birds for her family’s dinner.
“I’ve got to get my turkey in the brine,” said Voyles, who is expecting 26 people for dinner.
Family members will each bring a side dish to share, too, she said.
Fred Nuxoll, owner of the store, said people are looking for nearly everything for breakfast, lunch and dinner. He said they help people calculate how much meat is needed for the number of people, but a general rule of thumb is 10-12 ounces of meat for ham or turkey per person.
“It’s turkeys, hams, chickens and sausage – pretty much everything for breakfast or dinner – because some families will have a breakfast, too,” said Nuxoll. “Our Amish fresh turkeys are free of antibiotics, hormones, and are all natural. There’s a good following on those. People will buy them year after year.”
As Thanksgiving Day approaches, grocers are staying busy keeping the traditional menu items on their shelves or in their coolers and freezers.
Shopper Diana Barr of Altamont said when her family gets together for the holidays, breakfast is part of the plan. Some of her family will travel from as far away as Memphis, Tennessee, and usually stay the weekend.
“We just have breakfast for whoever shows up, on Friday morning,” said Barr. “They love sausage links and bacon. (Nuxoll’s Piggy Link Sausages) are like finger food to one of my granddaughters.”
Just before she paid for the groceries, her husband, Jack, tossed in a bag of peanut brittle.
“We all just have a blast when we can all get together,” said Diana Barr.
Todd Martin, owner of Save A Lot at, 101 N. Keller Drive, said he’s happy to be a part of a family that’s been in the grocery business since 1938.
“I find it exciting – and almost peaceful – that on Thanksgiving there isn’t a huge amount of change on the commodities from year to year,” said Martin. “It’s comforting to me that the basics are still happening in this world. There are still those traditional festivities. And I think that’s nice.”
Martin said this year more people were shopping for larger turkeys, which is a bit different from years past. Tuesday was already busy, but expected to be more so later.
“I expect the shopping to ramp up as today goes on, and also people are preparing for the ugly wind and rain that is expected tonight, and that will also affect their shopping,” said Martin. “But I’d also like to think our team here keeps getting better and better at taking care of people.”
Brent McMahon owner of McMahon Meats, 1112 West Main, Teutopolis, said it’s a busy week in their shop with people bringing in deer meat from opening weekend of deer hunting and others shopping for Thanksgiving fixings.
“We have a whole list of people picking up smoked turkeys, fresh turkeys, frozen turkeys and cured or fresh hams on Tuesday and Wednesday,” said McMahon. “People are in here looking for sausage or bacon for their brunch or breakfast on Thanksgiving Day, too.”
For those who aren’t a fan of poultry, some will opt for a smoked beef brisket. Or to make it easier on the cook, McMahon offers soups, precooked pulled pork and pulled beef as alternatives, which only have to be warmed up.
Now and then, a smaller family, might select rib eye steak dinner, instead of the traditional turkey and ham in order to change it up.
