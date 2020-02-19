The Teutopolis Lady Shoes will hope that the third time is indeed a charm when they take on the Paris Tigers Thursday at the IHSA Class 2A Paris Sectional Championship.
The Lady Shoes’ first encounter with the Tigers resulted in an overtime loss at the Charleston Holiday Tournament Championship, and the second coming with just two days in between at Paris High School in a 55-44 loss.
“There was only a couple days difference, so a lot of our matchups stayed the same,” said Lady Shoes head coach Laurie Thompson. “I think the first time we played them, both of us didn’t shoot as well than we did the second time.
“It was a pretty similar game except for different scoring opportunities that they were given. They had a few more transitions the second time. We’re really only talking two days difference, so I didn’t make many adjustments as far as what we would’ve done.”
The Tigers enter as the host of the sectional and will put their No. 1 ranking atop class 2A on the line, as well as an undefeated 34-0 record with a chance to advance to the McLeansboro Super-Sectional.
While Sarah Isaf led the Tigers with 30 points in the team’s 62-35 win over St. Joeseph-Ogden, the Tigers have a number of players that can lead them in scoring on any given night, including Madyson Rigdon and Karrington Krabel.
“Our defense needs to be better than the last two times we played them,” Thompson said. “That’s sort of the key. They can score at all five positions, so there’s really no junk defense I’ll be able to play.
“We’ve been working hard on our defense and hopefully it’s going to be better than it was six weeks ago. We have to come ready to play defensively at all five positions for an entire game, not just three and a half quarters.”
On the offensive end, Thompson has been preaching ball security to not allow the Tigers to capitalize on turnovers in transition.
“If we don’t take care of the ball, that’s going to be a problem,” said Thompson. “If we have turnovers, that’s going to be a problem because they’re going to capitalize and I feel like that’s something they do pretty well.”
Tip off is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Paris High School.
