The Teutopolis Wooden Shoes were defeated by Chicago Brooks Thursday 57-52 in overtime of the Seventh Annual Effingham/Teutopolis Christmas Classic.
Evan Wermert and Evan Addis each scored 13 points, while Luke Ungrund and Jordan Hardiek each scored nine. Brock Deters scored eight.
For Brooks, Chaz Harvey scored 17, Milan Williams 14. Isaiah Tolbert and Joe Porter each scored seven.
Up next, the Wooden Shoes will host Oak Lawn at 11 a.m. Friday.
Altamont 67, Thompsonville 53
The Altamont Indians remain undefeated after defeated Thompsonville at the Sesser Valier Holiday Tournament Thursday.
Aidan Jahraus exploded for 36 points. Noah Teasley scored 11 while Kaden Eirhart had nine, Denver Duckwitz seven. Noah Klimpel and Jerod Ruffner each scored two.
Dieterich 54, South Central 53
The Dieterich Lady Maroons defeated South Central Thursday at the Dieterich Holiday Tournament. Kaitlyn Boerngen scored 15 points while Kyla Johnson scored 13.
Faith Aherin scored nine points, while Emma Meinhart, Madilyn Brummer and Emily Bloemer each scored four.
CH/BC 66, Casey-Westfield 31
The Bobcats of Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City crushed Casey-Westfield at the Dieterich Holiday tournament.
Gracie Heckert led with 19 points and Jaelyn Robertson scored 12. Lauren Wojcik and Carsen Burks each scored nine, Mackenzie Bunch seven and Lani Morrison six.
Newton 57, B/SE 46
The Newton Lady Eagles defeated the Bombers of Brownstown/St. Elmo Thursday with a pair of great scoring performances. Brooke Jansen scored 21 points, while Allison Harris scored 20. Allison Einhorn scored 10.
For the Bombers, Olivia Campbell scored 17, Claire Wilhour 12 and Audrey Wilhour eight.
CH/BC 58, Arcola 34
In the team’s second game, they used a 24-point outing from Robertson to defeat Arcola.
Lauren Wojcik scored 13, Heckert seven, Burks, Morrison and Bunch each scored four.
North Clay 59, Casey-Westfield 30
The Cardinals of North Clay crushed Casey-Westfield Thursday.
Hailey Miller led with 18 points, while Madison Lovett scored 17. Maleah Holkenbrink scored 10, Chloe Lewis eight and Allison Czyzewski five.
Newton 54, Dieterich 38
In the final game of the day, Newton defeated Dieterich thanks to a 20-point outing from Brooke Jansen. Eliza Bierman scored eight, Claire Carr and Harris each with six.
For the Maroons, Boerngen scored 13, while Johnson scored nine. Andrea Bierman, Meinhart and Aherin each scored four. Bloemer and Locey each had two.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.