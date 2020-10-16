The Teutopolis Lady Shoes, Effingham Lady Hearts and the St. Anthony Lady Bulldogs each are sending players to the the semifinals of the St. Anthony Sectional, taking place on Saturday starting at 9 a.m at Community Park.
The Teutopolis Lady Shoes send a pair of No. 1 overall seeds. Grace Hoene will be the Lady Shoes’ representative in the quarterfinal in singles action.
Hoene had a first-round bye before taking on Mattoon’s Elaina Short. Hoene took the first set 6-3 before making short work of the second set, winning 6-0. Hoene cruised in the third round, defeating Newton’s Madison Hemrich 6-1, 6-0.
Teutopolis also had Carley Habing in the singles bracket, defeating Carly Zachary of Casey-Westfield in straight sets.
In the semifinal, Hoene will take on No. 3 seed Riley Arend, Effingham High School’s representative in the final four.
Arend reaches the semifinal after a convincing straight-set win against Lily Graham of Paris High School. Arend had to work a bit more in the Round 3 matchup, but defeated Robinson’s Lisa Henry 6-3, 6-3. Henry had defeated St. Anthony’s Ali Adams to set up the matchup with Arend.
As the No. 4 seed, Emily Kowalke will take on the No. 2 seed in Paris High School’s Kendall Matthews.
In Emily Kowalke’s first match in the second round, she defeated Effingham’s High School’s Madison Mapes 6-3, 6-0. In the third round she defeated Habing of Teutopolis 6-3 and 6-0 to advance to the semifinal.
Teutopolis and St. Anthony each send a doubles team into the semifinal.
The Lady Shoes’ team of Macy Probst and Isabelle Hemmen dominated on their way to the semifinal, only dropping one set in two matchups.
After having a first-round bye, the duo made quick work of Delaney Keown and Aleah Wallis of Shelbyville High School in straight sets.
Effingham High School’s Eden Wendling and Lydia Kull defeated Clara Cox and Maci Mayhall in the second round 7-6 (4), 6-2 to set up the third-round matchup with Probst and Hemmen.
Probst and Hemmen prevailed over Wendling and Kull however, 6-0, 6-1.
“They caught a very good doubles team against T-town,” said Effingham head coach Erik Williamson. “I feel like that’s the best I had seen T-town play. But my girls played well. I’m kind of frustrated because it’s like ‘dang, my girls are playing that well and T-town is just one step above. But we’ll go to work in the offseason.”
St. Anthony’s doubles team of Allison Kowalke and Caroline McDevitt will be taking on Sarah Staller and Lucy List of Robinson High School.
To get there, the pair had to defeat the Teutopolis duo of Lexi Will and Kenna Koester 6-2, 6-1.
But in the second match, the Lady Bulldogs were tested in the first set. They prevailed 6-4, but settled down and earned a 6-1 win in the second set to clinch the final four appearance.
“They had not played this team before because they were playing one all the time,” said St. Anthony head coach Darlene Esker. “But when I talked to them I said ‘girls, you’ve got to be moving. But they picked it up in the next set.”
Effingham’s Aila Woomer and Grace Kroenlein fell to Emily Sherwood and Emma Mason in the second round 6-2, 6-2.
St. Anthony’s Peyton Sehy and Grace Karolewicz took the first set in their first-round matchup against Courtney Fleming and Macy Mitchell of Paris 6-4, 4-6, 3-6.
