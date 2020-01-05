Lila Lee Bowers finished her best race - the race of life - at 85 years, 179 days and 14 hours on January 4, 2020. Lila was the only child of James Orville and Bertha (Kirchhoff) Bowers, born July 7, 1934 in Effingham, Illinois. She graduated Effingham High School in 1952 and attended the Un…