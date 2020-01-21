EFFINGHAM — A second arrest was made in connection to a residential fire in Shumway Jan. 3
Bettyann M. Conner, 35, of Mode, was recently taken into custody on a warrant and appeared in court Tuesday. Conner has been charged with residential arson, a Class 1 felony, on the accountability theory.
When a person is charged under the accountability theory, a defendant can be held liable for the action of another if he or she helped plan or commit a crime.
Derrick J. Kuhlman, 43, of Mode, was arrested earlier this month in connection to the Jan. 3 fire at a Shumway home owned by Kuhlman’s ex-wife, Becky Kuhlman.
Derrick Kuhlman is charged with one count of residential arson, a Class 1 felony. His charge is not under the accountability theory, and he remains in custody at the Effingham County Jail on a $500,000 bond, of which he would pay 10 percent, or $50,000, to obtain his release.
Conner also remains in custody on a $500,000 bond. Defense Attorney Lucas Mette was appointed to represent Conner in the case.
This is Conner’s first felony charge in Effingham County, according to court records on judici.com.
Conner appears next in court for the arson case on Jan. 23 at 10 a.m. for her first appearance with counsel. Derrick Kuhlman’s next court date is the same day at 11 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.