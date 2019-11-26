Schedule 3 hrs ago St. Anthony Thanksgiving TournamentTolono Unity vs. Effingham, 6:30 p.m. St. Anthony vs. Highland, 8 p.m. Bob Kerans Tournament at NCHS Vandalia vs. Effingham, 6:30 p.m.Newton vs. Flora, 8 p.m. Tags Tournament Anthony Highway Thanksgiving Tolono Unity Bob Nchs St. Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Print Edition Obituaries Gaugh, Nancy Worstell, Dr. Ronald AUSTIN, William Feb 12, 1930 - Nov 24, 2019 HINTON, Orville Sep 27, 1924 - Nov 22, 2019 ROBERTS, Ruby Nov 25, 1921 - Nov 19, 2019 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMother and daughter take to the woods on opening weekendIndiana man pleads not guilty in cannabis trafficking caseSmoke causes head-on crash on Moccasin RoadCouncil approves sale of recreational cannabisMembers of national guard unit form nonprofitISP investigating hit-and-run accidentShared workspace to launch in EffinghamCounty Humane Society seeks homes for 10 rescued dogsJack Flash: Truck stop construction underway in AltamontFlaming Hearts prepared for defensive challenge Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
