Effingham, IL (62401)

Today

Rain and wind. Low 41F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain and wind. Low 41F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.