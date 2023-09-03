TEUTOPOLIS — After a dominating victory over North Clay, St. Anthony won in nail-biting fashion against Teutopolis in Game 4 of the Teutopolis Wooden Bat Classic on Saturday.
The Bulldogs (9-0) defeated the Wooden Shoes (5-1), 1-0.
Brock Fearday went 2-for-2 with one walk. Brady Hatton went 2-for-3 with one double and one RBI. Aiden Lauritzen and Will Fearday each drew one walk and Alex Mayar scored the lone run for St. Anthony.
Lauritzen, Nick Ruholl and Beau Adams pitched. Lauritzen threw five innings and allowed one hit and two walks to six strikeouts; Ruholl threw one inning and allowed one hit and Adams pitched one inning and allowed one hit with one strikeout.
On the other side of the ledger, Garrett Gaddis went 1-for-4. Mick Niebrugge went 1-for-3 with one double. Devin Kreke went 1-for-3 and Mitch Koester and Alex Kremer each drew walks.
Gaddis and Davin Worman pitched for Teutopolis. Gaddis threw six innings and allowed four hits, one run and three walks to nine strikeouts and Worman threw one inning.
Louisville (North Clay) 9, Dieterich 8
North Clay defeated Dieterich in Game 3 of the Teutopolis Wooden Bat Classic, 9-8.
Ian Jones went 1-for-2 with one run and two walks. Jack Compton went 2-for-4 with one run and three RBI. Jesse Weidner went 1-for-3 with one double, one RBI and one walk. Cody Zimdars went 3-for-3 with one double, one run, one RBI and one walk. Cayden Craig went 3-for-3 with one double and two runs. Ayden Jones went 1-for-3 with one double, one run and one RBI. Ben Czyzewski scored one run and had two walks. Evan Clifton scored one run and had one RBI and one walk and Keegan Sullens scored one run.
Ian Jones, Zimdars, Craig and Carder Walden pitched for North Clay (4-3).
For Dieterich (3-7), Gavin Meinhart went 1-for-4 with three runs. Jaxon Funneman went 2-for-3 with two runs, two RBI and one walk. Carson Baxter went 1-for-2 with one double and two walks. Andrew Hall went 2-for-4 with one RBI. Landon Keck went 1-for-4. Lucas Westendorf scored two runs and Dominic Ashley had one RBI and one walk.
Ashley pitched for the Movin Maroons.
Effingham (St. Anthony) 13, Dieterich 0
St. Anthony defeated Dieterich in Game 2 of the Teutopolis Wooden Bat Classic, 13-0.
Beau Adams went 1-for-3 with two runs. Aiden Lauritzen went 1-for-1 with three runs, two RBI and one walk. Brock Fearday went 1-for-3 with one RBI. Joseph Tegeler went 1-for-1 with one RBI. Connor Roepke went 1-for-1 with one home run, one run, three RBI and one walk. Brady Hatton went 1-for-2 with one run and one RBI. Henry Brent went 1-for-1 with one run, one RBI and one walk. Nick Ruholl went 1-for-2 with one run and one walk. Will Bierman went 1-for-1. Jordan Jones scored one run. Will Fearday scored one run and had one walk. Max Koenig had two walks. Alex Mayar scored one run. Sam Link had one walk and Eric Utz scored one run and had one walk.
Link and Mayar pitched for the Bulldogs (8-0).
For the Movin Maroons (3-6), Jaxon Funneman and Carson Baxter pitched.
Teutopolis 6, Louisville (North Clay) 1
Teutopolis defeated North Clay in Game 1 of the Teutopolis Wooden Bat Classic, 6-1, on Saturday.
Garrett Gaddis went 1-for-3 with one run and one walk. Davin Worman went 2-for-4 with one double and two RBI. Mitch Koester went 2-for-3 with one double and one triple, two runs and one RBI. Brett Kreke went 1-for-3 with one double and one RBI. Alex Kremer went 1-for-3. Devin Kreke went 1-for-3 with one run. Mick Niebrugge scored one run and had one walk. Henry Thompson had one walk and Carter Hoene had one walk.
Hoene and Austin Borries pitched for the Wooden Shoes (5-0).
For the Cardinals (3-3), Ian Jones went 1-for-2 with one walk. Carder Walden went 2-for-2 with one double and one run. Cayden Craig went 1-for-3. Ayden Jones went 1-for-3 with one RBI and Gavin Hosselton went 1-for-3.
Walden, Ayden Jones and Craig pitched for North Clay.
Hillsboro 5, Effingham (St. Anthony) 0
St. Anthony fell to Hillsboro at Bulldog Field, 5-0.
“We played well the first 20 minutes of the game until Hillsboro was awarded a penalty kick, which gave them their first goal,” said head coach Martin Reyes in an email to the Daily News.
Teutopolis 7, Mt. Vernon 2
Teutopolis defeated Mt. Vernon on Saturday, 7-2.
Ethan Thoele scored four goals. Gavin Buening added a pair and Gavin Tegeler had one.
Cooper Tegeler finished with two assists and Josh Habing, Gavin Tegeler and Thoele each had one for the Wooden Shoes (3-1).
Altamont 3, Olney (Richland County) 1
Altamont defeated Olney (Richland County) at Altamont Junior High, 3-1.
The Indians improved to 4-1 with the win.
There were no other stats available by press time.
Newton 5, Charleston 2
Newton defeated Charleston at Farley Field, 5-2.
Nicholas Brody finished with three goals and six points. Luke Weber had one goal, one assist and three points. Greyson Dow had one goal, one assist and three points and Michael Neal had one assist and one point for the Eagles (4-1).
Charleston Invitational
The Effingham boys and girls cross country teams competed at the Charleston Invitational at Eastern Illinois University on Saturday.
The girls finished third with 105 points; the boys finished 10th with 251 points.
Newton and Cumberland County also took part in the event.
On the girls, the Flaming Hearts were led by junior Jessica Larsen, who finished ninth at 19:50.46.
Sophomore Baylee Summers was second at 20:09.74. Senior Audrey Wagoner was 22nd at 20:47.87. Freshman Drew Weis was 29th at 21:32.95. Junior Morgan Springer was 33rd at 21:55.29. Junior Haddie Hill was 45th at 22:19.59. Senior Kyra Hazelton was 61st at 23:26.25. Sophomore Laney Myers was 69th at 23:51.58. Freshman Lauren Etheridge was 134th at 28:51.69 and senior Gracie Eaton was 153rd at 32:57.49.
For Newton, sophomore Layna Marshall finished 18th at 20:26.07. Junior Natalie Kistner was 80th at 24:21.58. Sophomore Lily Yager was 100th at 25:34.97. Junior Avery Mulvey was 113th at 26:06.92 and freshman Kate Bierman was 128th at 27:04.65.
Lastly, for Neoga, junior Addison Mast was 85th at 24:38.51. Senior Lexie Fletcher was 88th at 24:42.18. Senior Libby McGinnis was 92nd at 24:59.88. Sophomore Annie Clark was 126th at 26:53.94. Sophomore Natalie Beaumont was 130th at 27:26.22. Junior Atalie Osborn was 132nd at 27:37.58 and senior Megan Baker was 144th at 30:40.16.
On the boys side, Cumberland finished eighth with 220 points and Newton was ninth with 225.
The Pirates were led by freshman Cameron Roedl, who finished 19th at 16:50.31. Sophomore Kaleb Bierman was 34th at 17:53.13. Junior Riley Morgan was 36th at 18:02.28. Senior Zack Buescher was 73rd at 19:39.40. Sophomore Kade Bradley was 78th at 19:48.25. Cole Margenthaler was 84th at 20:02.09. Jonathan Harper was 143rd at 23:38.55. Tate Christner was 149th at 24:25.67 and sophomore Sawyer Wellbaum was 156th at 27:55.38.
Senior Brock Probst led Newton and finished 39th at 18:10.86. Sophomore Hayden Borgic was 42nd at 18:16.34. Junior Jackson Sornberger was 47th at 18:30.86. Junior Isaac Street was 51st at 18:41.02 and sophomore Tanner Whitaker was 53rd at 18:43.02.
Lastly, for Effingham, Alex Gordon finished sixth at 16:20.07.
Junior Adam Flack finished 35th at 17:56.71. Junior Aaron Hill was 48th at 18:37.16. Sophomore Evan Klingler was 85th at 20:05.65 and sophomore Ino Mapes was 103rd at 20:34.66.
Chrisman Cowchip Classic
St. Anthony and Teutopolis competed at the Chrisman Cowchip Classic on Saturday.
The St. Anthony girls finished fifth with 120 points; Teutopolis was 12th with 325 and the St. Anthony boys finished ninth with 253 points.
On the girls side, for the Bulldogs, freshman Isabella Keller won the event in 17:10.5. Freshman Aubrey Denning finished ninth at 20:52.7. Sophomore Mollie Slifer was 32nd at 23:13.7. Senior Emma Helmink was 35th at 23:19.4. Junior Ava Faber was 63rd at 26:25.3. Senior Grace Niebrugge was 67th at 26:51.7 and sophomore Gracie Slifer was 82nd at 28:06.6.
For Teutopolis, freshman Mary Jane Dennis finished 66th at 26:41.8. Freshman Elaina Gaffin was 72nd at 27:18. Freshman Pearl Huber was 74th at 27:30.1. Junior Ella Neihls was 89th at 29:34.9. Junior Maddie Zane was 91st at 30:47.7 and sophomore Claire Overbeck was 97th at 34:08.3.
As for the boys side, sophomore Julius Ramos finished 37th at 19:03.2. Freshman Daniel Ramos was 45th at 19:24.5. Senior James Emmerich was 60th at 20:24.1. Junior Noah Flaig was 61st at 20:26.3. Sophomore Oliver Kreke was 63rd at 20:30.8. Junior Calvin Sudkamp was 71st at 21:07.4 and senior Elliot Frisbee was 79th at 21:38.
As for Teutopolis, junior Oliver Lee finished 64th at 20:36.3. Freshman Nicholas Waldhoff was 84th at 21:52.3. Junior Luke Dennis was 93rd at 22:08.2 and freshman Will Deters was 103rd at 22:58.7.
Springfield (Sacred Heart-Griffin) Central Illinois Invitational
St. Anthony took second at the Springfield (Sacred Heart-Griffin) Central Illinois Invitational on Saturday.
The Bulldogs finished with 25 points. The Cyclones won the event with 29 1/2 points.
In the No. 1 singles bracket, St. Anthony’s Emily Kowalke won her first match against Greenville’s Ari El-Amin. She then beat Sacred Heart-Griffin’s MK Christie in the quarterfinals before losing to Rochester’s Julia Musgrave in the semifinals.
Kowalke took fourth after losing to Moroa-Forsyth’s Ella Sandgren in the third-place match.
In the No. 2 singles bracket, Anna Greene fell to Quincy (Notre Dame) junior Alyssa Ley in the first round. She then defeated Sacred Heart-Griffin’s Hadley Sommer-Watts in the consolation first round before losing to Greenville’s Marla Knepler in the consolation quarterfinals.
In the No. 1 doubles bracket, Mia Kinkelaar and Ellie Link defeated Greenville in the first round, Moroa-Forsyth in the quarterfinals and Skokie (Niles North) in the semifinals and finished off the day by defeating Bloomington (Central Catholic) in the championship match.
In the No. 2 doubles bracket, Liv Hoene and Nora Trupiano defeated Sacred Heart-Griffin in the first round, Moroa-Forsyth in the quarterfinals and Quincy (Notre Dame) in the semifinals before besting Alton in the championship.
Lastly, in the No. 3 doubles bracket, Gabby Kabbes and Julie Schultz fell to Skokie (Niles North) in the first round, defeated Sacred Heart-Griffin in the consolation first round and lost to Alton in the consolation quarterfinals.
