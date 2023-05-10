My mother, Sandra Decker, should be selected as Effingham Daily News Mother of the Year. She has one son, Jeff and two daughters Paula and Donna. Twenty five years ago when Donna graduated out of special education, Sandra formed Independent-Decker agency so Donna could continue to participate in Special Olympics and Family Festival. Annually Sandra attends coaches' meetings and make sure all forms are completed. To celebrate 20 year anniversary for the agency Sandra did the Polar Plunge at Lake Sara raising $1,000 for Region I. Everything Sandra does she puts her heart into it.

