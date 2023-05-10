My mother, Sandra Decker, should be selected as Effingham Daily News Mother of the Year. She has one son, Jeff and two daughters Paula and Donna. Twenty five years ago when Donna graduated out of special education, Sandra formed Independent-Decker agency so Donna could continue to participate in Special Olympics and Family Festival. Annually Sandra attends coaches' meetings and make sure all forms are completed. To celebrate 20 year anniversary for the agency Sandra did the Polar Plunge at Lake Sara raising $1,000 for Region I. Everything Sandra does she puts her heart into it.
Sandra Decker nomination letter
|
Support local journalism
Local news, sports and entertainment when you want it.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the best local news, sports and entertainment coverage.
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Residents celebrate new dog park in Effingham
- Numerous personal bests set; St. Anthony wins in girls, Altamont in boys at Altamont Open
- Assignments, times set for Class 1A and 2A baseball and softball teams
- BACK-TO-BACK NTC CHAMPS: St. Anthony boys and girls track and field teams win NTC Meet for the second-straight year
- Forever grateful for the consideration at St. Anthony's
- 05-05-23 Effingham County Jail bookings
- MAKE IT TWO: St. Anthony's Hatton continues to heat up; Bulldogs win second-straight NTC Tournament title
- SATURDAY PREP ROUNDUP: Teutopolis softball defeats Westville, Breese (Mater Dei) at Casey; Effingham baseball sweeps Taylorville
- Illinois moves toward gender inclusivity as others move away
- More than 143K Illinois TurboTax users to get settlement checks
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Stay up to date on COVID-19
Get Breaking News
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Sponsored By: St Anthony's Hospital
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.