NEOGA — Participants in the Nerds 5K fundraiser tested not only their running endurance but their minds as well.
Along the course were signs with various trivia questions and answers. At the end of the race, participants had the opportunity to fill out a sheet to see how much of them they retained.
Neoga High School National Honor Society hosted the race, now in its fifth year. The race, which is the group’s biggest fundraiser, drew 65 participants Saturday.
“We use the money to pay our national dues and for philanthropic activities we do in the community,” said Kirby Davis, Neoga High School NHS adviser. “We do volunteer work throughout the year, support the local day care, Christmas projects, and we also host a blood drive.”
Lindsay Altgilbers of Sigel was part of a group of ladies who took the theme literally, dressing in black glasses and wearing shirts that spelled “Run Nerdy.” To amp up the nerdiness, each shirt referenced an element on the periodic table.
This was the first year Altgilbers participated in the race. Her mother participated last year.
“I run with a lot of friends from Neoga and the National Honor Society puts on such a good race,” she said.
Kirk Hacker of Neoga was participating in the race for a third time.
“I’m a teacher at the school and I like to support our NHS,” he said.
James Ewing of Neoga has participated in the race every year.
“I only live six miles away and I like to support the local races,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.