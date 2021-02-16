After falling to Neoga in the first game of the season, head coach Katie Lurkins' squad has rebounded by winning its past four games to be 4-1 prior to a Thursday-night scheduled rematch with Neoga. This time however, it will have conference implications.
Since the 2017-18 season, the Lady Indians have gone 26-0 in conference games, losing just four games at home against all opponents during that stretch.
Senior guard Brooke Runge enters the game with a chance to eclipse the 1,000-point mark. She would have had the chance Monday evening, when the Lady Indians were scheduled to host Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City.
Instead, it will be against the team that currently sits tied atop the conference standings with a perfect 6-0 record and the team that held Runge to nine points in the opener.
If she doesn't get over the 1,000-point mark against Neoga, her next chance will be when they take on the Newton Lady Eagles on Saturday.
However, the floor could open up more for Runge than in the opener with the recent showing of Grace Nelson. After scoring 40 against Neoga in her high school debut, she has since followed that performance up with 34 against South Central, 36 against St. Teresa, 41 against Windsor/Stew-Stras and 32 against Vandalia for an average of 36.6 points per game.
Whoever comes out of that game unscathed will be in a tie in the win percentage column with the St. Anthony Bulldogs. The Lady Indians will play St. Anthony one week from the day after their matchup with Neoga.
